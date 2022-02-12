PEMBROKE — After the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team suffered its first loss since November on Friday, the Braves didn’t have to wait long for a chance to redeem themselves.

Just 19 hours after walking off the floor having lost to Southern Wesleyan, the Braves returned to the English E. Jones Center Saturday and returned to their winning ways, earning a 91-75 win over Belmont Abbey.

“Last night was disappointing, embarrassing,” Braves senior Spencer Levi said. “We knew we had to bounce back today. One of the good things about a turnaround is even though we lost last night, we were able to bounce right back, and it kind of shows the maturity of our team moving forward, because we’ve got to be able to have games like this and bounce back, especially as we get later into the season.”

No. 5 UNCP (21-2, 18-2 Conference Carolinas) had won 16 straight games before a Friday’s 98-88 defeat; the previous loss had come at Emmanuel on Nov. 23. That time the Braves had to wait one week before returning to action; this time, the quick turnaround allowed them to flush their frustrations far more rapidly.

“From a coaching perspective, as much as you want to perseverate on the previous game, you can’t,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “As much as you want to get up and the morning at 5 a.m. and go through rebounding drills, you just can’t. So basically, we just after the game talked about the bad and the good and what we have to do to move away from it, and as soon as we got done we got our pasta and sat down to scout film for Belmont Abbey.”

Just as they’ve done in a few previous wins this season, UNCP pulled away with a run early in the second half. This one, though, came with a different wrinkle — the Braves had already begun to make their move in the closing minutes of the first half.

Belmont Abbey (15-9, 13-7 CC) led 37-33 with 2:57 left in the half after a Chandler Baker 3-pointer, the Crusaders’ only field goal in nine attempts over the last 5:40. Javonte Waverly hit a triple for UNCP and Trenton McIntyre hit a free throw before Bradlee Haskell, who made his first collegiate start as Tyrell Kirk missed the game with injury, hit a 3 with 1:15 left in the half. That was the last scoring in the half and the Braves led 40-37.

“I didn’t think we played hard yesterday … today, whether we were up or down at halftime, I thought we played as hard as we physically could in that first half,” Richards said. “I was just glad we competed and really gave them as much as we could, and then at halftime we were able to adjust a little bit and push the lead out.”

The second half began with a rim-rattling dunk by Spencer Levi on the Braves’ first possession, one which ignited both the team and crowd and propelled a 9-2 Braves run. Deon Berrien hit a jumper on the possession after Levi’s slam, then Trenton McIntyre hit a layup and a 3-pointer to give the Braves a 49-39 lead with 18:31 to go.

“We called our play and everything, and I looked at Deon and was like ‘hey, you know what we worked on in practice — I’ll be there.’ He threw it, I was there,” Levi said. “We played hard and we knew, regardless, second half was our time to step up. To start off with that type of emphatic play, it got everybody going; we’re having steals, we’re diving on the floor, we’re going for 3s, we’re crashing, we’re going for rebounds. You can tell we’re slowly taking over the game in that second half.”

While the Crusaders were able to provide some baskets to match, the Braves continued the offensive efficiency with 3s from Jordan Ratliffe and Waverly. A 21-8 run midway through the half, featuring seven points from Ratliffe and five each from McIntyre and Levi, extended the Braves’ lead to 79-59 with 7:07 to go. Belmont Abbey was never closer than a 14-point margin the rest of the way.

UNCP led 22-17 at the 12:46 mark of the first half after a fast-paced start; Belmont Abbey outscored the Braves 20-11 over the next seven minutes before the Braves’ late-first-half run.

McIntyre finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds, helping lead the Braves in the absence of Kirk, who the team hopes will be back next week.

“With (Kirk) being down, and being a leader, he was in my ear the whole game, before the game, telling me just play my game, take my shots and just lead the team,” McIntyre said. “I just had that in the back of my head the whole time and I trust my work, so I was just out there playing, doing what coach would want us to do.”

Waverly scored 18 points, Ratliffe had 17 points and three assists, Levi scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Berrien had nine points and six assists.

Baker led Belmont Abbey with 13 points and Sean Holleran scored 10 points. Mario Lacy Jr. had nine points with nine rebounds.

The Braves, who hold a two-game lead over Emmanuel for the Conference Carolinas lead, host Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve only got four games left in the season, and there’s going to be a big difference if we can take care of business over these next four games or if we can’t as far as our destiny and what we set forth as far as goals for the year,” Richards said.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.