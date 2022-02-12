Golf tournament to benefit Humane Society

The 19th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, March 26 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The event benefits the Robeson County Humane Society.

The tournament will be a three-person captain’s choice format, preflighted based on handicaps into an A and B division. Team handicap will not be used in determining scores. Each team must have a minimum combined handicap of 15.

Lunch will be served at noon before a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The cost is $225 per three-player team or $75 per individual; $300 includes a three-player team and a hole sponsorship. The entry fee includes lunch, cart/green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.

A $600 first prize and $300 second prize will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,000 are also available.

For more information contact Donnie Douglas at 910-374-9317 or by email at [email protected]

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Fairmont Golf Club with a two-stroke victory over J.T. Powers and Roy Williamson. Lee Hunt and Mike Graham won the second flight with Warren Bowen and Bucky Beasley taking second. The third flight was won by Robert Rotan and Dave DeCarlo with Rick Baxley and Al Almond coming in second place. James Humphrey, Roy Williamson, J.T. Powers, and Rick Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday with a 10 am shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 72, Mark Lassiter 73, Jeff Wishart 73, Steve Pippin 74, James Barron 74, Brett Coleman 75, Bob Antone 75, Butch Lennon 75, Jeff Broadwell 76, Brook Gehrke 76 and Joe Marks 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won the championship flight of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 63. Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine shot 65 to finish in second place.

Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the first-flight winners with a 70. Tommy Belch and James Humphrey finished second with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff.

Closest to the flag winners were Ricky Harris, Ronnie Chavis, Leroy Gautier, Hartley Oxendine and Tim Moore.

The next Pinecrest Seniors Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

