PEMBROKE — Visiting Southern Wesleyan shot nearly 59 percent from the floor, including a 10-for-20 mark from long range, and registered a game-deciding 19-4 run midway through the second half, to fuel a 98-88 upset of the 5th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback snapped a school record 16-game win streak for the Braves (20-2, 17-2 CC) who were also handed their first home loss of the season as well. The triumph signaled the end of a two-game skid for the Warriors (14-7, 12-5) who improved to 8-3 in true road games this season with the outcome.

Cold shooting was the story in the first half for the Black & Gold who converted on just 36.4 percent of its field goal attempts in the opening stanza. UNCP took a seven-point lead, 18-11, on a free throw from Javonte Waverly at the 11:32 mark, but Solomon Smith’s layup on the other end of the court marked the first of 10-straight points by the Warriors who did not trail after that. Southern Wesleyan inevitably carried a 45-40 advantage into the intermission.

The visitors led by 11 points just more than 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, but consecutive 3-pointers from Tyrell Kirk helped the hosts trim their deficit back to just four points, 50-46, at the 15:58 mark. The Warriors would catch fire after that, however, connecting on eight of their next 11 field goal attempts to fuel a 19-4 run that all but put the game away for good.

Senior Tyrell Kirk logged a team-best 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while also turning in four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Senior Spencer Levi registered his 10th double-double showing of the season, this time scoring 17 points while amassing 10 boards.

Freshman Javonte Waverly came in off of the bench to register 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while also totaling two assists and as many rebounds.

Freshman Trenton McIntyre tallied 14 points, while redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe added 11 points of his own.

Friday’s loss was the first for UNCP since an 82-72 road setback to Emmanuel on November 23 – a span of 16 games and 80 days. The setback also snapped a nine-game home win streak for the Braves.

Southern Wesleyan tallied a 41-36 advantage in the rebounding column on Friday and became the first squad in nearly two years (at Augusta; Feb. 15, 2020) to outdo the Braves on the boards – a span of 34 games. UNCP still managed to finish with 16 or more offensive boards for the 15th time this season.

The Braves canned 10 (10-for-31) or more 3-pointers for the sixth time in 2021-22, and have now registered double-digit treys in two-straight games.

UNCP will get a short rest before returning to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court on Saturday to battle red-hot Belmont Abbey (15-8, 13-6 CC). The Crusaders stretched their win streak out to six games with a 101-91 overtime victory over Chowan on Friday. Saturday’s tipoff at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court is set for approximately 4 p.m.

UNCP women’s basketball tops SWU with late run

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team used a 26-point fourth quarter and forced three turnovers in the final minute to slip past Southern Wesleyan 67-64 on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for Think Pink Night.

The victory for the Braves (14-8 12-6 CC) marked the third win in the last four outings and the eighth win at home this season. The setback for the Warriors (4-16, 3-13 CC) snapped a two-game winning streak and fall to 2-7 when playing on the road.

Southern Wesleyan took a 9-2 lead with a Caroline Reese trey with 4:32 remaining in the period. UNC Pembroke trimmed the deficit back to 9-7 with a 3-pointer from Kelci Adams with just over two minutes on the clock. SWU limited UNCP to just 18.7 percent shooting during the frame and held a 12-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Warriors extended their lead out to 15-7 when Brooke Henricks drained a three just 43 seconds into the quarter. The hosts used an 8-4 scoring surge to whittle the deficit back to 19-15 with a fastbreak layup from Courtney Smith at the 3:30 mark. The Braves canned 46.6 percent of their shots during the quarter and scored the final bucket of the half with an Alcenia Purnell three to head to the locker rooms trailing 27-22.

UNC Pembroke knotted the score at 30 apiece with a running layup from Courtney Smith just 4 1/2 minutes into the second half. The Braves took their first lead of the evening, 39-37 with a trey from Alcenia Purnell with 2:44 left in the period, but trailed Southern Wesleyan knocked down back-to-back threes to lead 45-41 heading into the final stanza.

Southern Wesleyan took what would be their largest lead of the night, 53-41, with Kayla Garrett drained a jumper with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. UNC Pembroke used a steal from Aniah McManus and two from Courtney Smith to help give the hosts six quick points capped off with a layup from Courtney Smith with 26 ticks remaining to regain the lead for good.

Courtney Smith scored a game-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Smith also logged five rebounds and four steals.

Alcenia Purnell logged double-digit scoring with 16 points highlighted by a 4-for-9 clip from the perimeter. Purnell added a trio of assists and rebounds in 37 minutes of action.

Freshman Zaria Clark came off of the bench to add 12 points. Clark had six boards, four assists, and two steals.

Senior Diamond Fedrick nearly registered a double-double with eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.

The Black & Gold forced 19 Southern Wesleyan turnovers and converted those into 25 points.

UNC Pembroke held a 36-16 advantage with points inside the paint, and a 22-2 advantage in fastbreak points as well.

The Braves connected on 40.9 percent of their shots from the field and limited the Warriors to 35.8 percent shooting from the field. However, Southern Wesleyan canned 10-for-27 of their attempts from the perimeter while UNC Pembroke was 7-for-25 from deep.

The Braves will be back in action tomorrow when they welcome Belmont Abbey (15-6, 13-4 CC) to Pembroke for Alumni Weekend. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves baseball takes series opener over IUP

Newcomer Andrew Mills homered and hit a pair of doubles to spearhead a 14-hit attack for the UNC Pembroke baseball team and the Braves scored nine times on the way to a 9-5 victory over IUP in Friday’s series opener at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the first home win of the season for the Braves (2-1) who registered its highest hit total since tallying 20 safeties against Augusta in early April. Friday’s contest marked the 2022 season opener for the Crimson Hawks (0-1) who fell to 1-6 all-time in the series with the Black & Gold.

Gage Hammonds drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners aboard with one out in the first inning, and Spencer Faulkner gave the Braves the lead for good with a two-out single two batters later. Andrew Mills hit his first double of the day moments later to plate Faulkner from first base.

In the top of the second, Peyton Johnson and Colton Burd both singled to lead off the second and put runners at the corners for the visitors, and Torrey Roper’s double-play ball minutes later brought a run home.d pitch later in the frame.

A half-inning later, Owen Taylor, Christian Jayne and Ethan Ott all hit consecutive one-out singles to stretch UNCP’s lead back out to a pair of scores.

Ott had four hits, two RBIs and two runs for UNCP and Mills had three hits, with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs.

Trystan Kimmel allowed one earned run in six innings with eight strikeouts.

The Braves will continue their weekend set with the Crimson Hawks with a noon doubleheader on Saturday at Sammy Cox Field. For ticket information, please visit UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.