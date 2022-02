LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 68-40 United-8 Conference win over Jack Britt Thursday.

Angel Bowie led Lumberton (15-4, 8-2 United-8) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. J.B. Brockington scored 16 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates, Kenston Skipper had 10 points and Tre Lewis scored eight points with six rebounds.

Jack Britt is 7-13 overall and 5-5 in league play.

The Pirates play Friday at Douglas Byrd.