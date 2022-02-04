PEMBROKE — The regularly scheduled UNCP Softball Invitational set to begin on Friday has been canceled.

The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA and Conference Carolinas.

The Braves were scheduled to play Kutztown in a doubleheader Friday and West Virginia State in a twin bill Sunday.

The Braves will now open their 2022 season on Feb. 11 when they make the short trip to Fayetteville State.

First pitch of the twinbill is set for 2 p.m. at Lamon Street Park.