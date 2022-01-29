From the fringe

PEMBROKE — Defense has been a strong point throughout the season for Purnell Swett junior guard Nyla Mitchell, who often guards the opponent’s best player.

Friday against Jack Britt that continued — but Mitchell also provided an early offensive spark as the Lady Rams took a big early lead in a dominant 60-23 win over the Buccaneers.

“It’s cliche, but we call her the X-factor,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said of Mitchell. “I’m always on her about using her full repertoire offensively; she’s so long, and when she picks up the ball she’s able to cover so much ground in those last two steps.

“(Defensively) we ask her to do a lot for us. She’s just so long, so active, she’s very anticipatory. She’s just a hawk; she’s everywhere.”

Mitchell scored six of the Rams’ first 11 points as Purnell Swett (15-0, 8-0 United-8 Conference) took a 16-3 first-quarter lead. The junior guard hit two jumpshots and two free throws during the span.

“My defense has been on, offense has been struggling,” Mitchell said. “I’ve just been getting up some shots and trying to find my shot for the big games next week, and just having confidence for my team and knowing that if I don’t make it they’re going to throw it back, and just being able to find my shot.”

Purnell Swett led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter. Alexia White hit a 3-pointer for Jack Britt (2-12, 2-5 United-8) to make it 23-8 with 6:58 left in the half; that was the Buccaneers’ last field goal for the next 21 minutes.

“I don’t feel like there are going to be many teams that are going to be able to consistently score on us if we do what we need to do,” Eddings said. “A lot of it is principles, but a lot of it is energy and effort, and our girls just give 110% when they’re out there.”

“Defense is our big key; we win games off of defense, so just making sure my defense is on even if my offense isn’t, and not letting my offense game destroy my defense, and making sure my girls are ready,” Mitchell said.

As the defense kept the Buccaneers out of the basket, the Rams kept extending their lead; Purnell Swett led 35-12 at halftime, then scored 23 third-quarter points to take a 58-17 lead to the fourth. Jack Britt’s Keara Duncan ended the Buccaneers’ field-goal drought with 1:56 remaining.

Several players were key contributors on the offensive end. Kylie Chavis scored 16 points with six rebounds and Natalie Evington had 11 points for the Rams; Chloe Locklear had 10 points and Mitchell finished with eight.

“Prior to this season (Chloe Locklear) had never made a 3-point basket (in a game), so her role and her offensive repitoire has grown so much in these last 90 days,” Eddings said.

Purnell Swett completed a season sweep of Jack Britt after a 50-25 win in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.

The Rams carry their 15-game winning streak to start the season into consecutive games next week against South View, who sits second in the United-8 standings. The teams meet Tuesday in Hope Mills and Wednesday in Pembroke.

“I’m excited for the challenge; I’m excited to make the adjustments after the first one for the second one,” Eddings said. “I like our chances to finish up strong, and if we make it through next week it’ll be crazy to start thinking about what could (happen).”

Rams boys beat Buccaneers in nailbiter

In a tight game throughout, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team held visiting Jack Britt scoreless for the last 2:21, converting that defense and some clutch free throws into a 47-43 win.

“I thought a little 2-3 extended zone worked for us,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We fought; we played with grit, played with effort, and we were able to hit some free throws at the end.”

From a 41-41 tie, Purnell Swett (6-9, 2-6 United-8) took a 45-41 lead with 2:37 to go after baskets from Josiah Brooks and Garyen Maynor; Jack Britt (7-11, 5-3 United-8) made it 45-43 on a putback by Demetri Patterson with 2:21 to go.

After Purnell Swett’s stall offense in the closing minutes was largely successful, Jack Britt committed an offensive foul with 37 seconds left and missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 19 seconds left; Chandler McNeill then sealed the Rams’ win by hitting two free throws with 5.8 seconds to go.

Purnell Swett led 15-9 after the first quarter and twice and extended its lead to 22-13 with 2:27 left in the half before Jack Britt closed the first half with a 7-0 run, making it a 22-20 game at the break.

The third quarter saw eight lead changes; the Rams led 36-35 entering the fourth.

Purnell Swett had lost five of its last six since winning the Robeson County Shootout, including a 60-47 loss at Jack Britt on Jan. 4.

“Just to get off the hump and get a win — we played pretty well at Cape Fear at times, in spurts, and I saw some things and we tweaked a little bit at practice yesterday,” Sampson said. “I thought we did better moving the ball side-to-side; the focus was to get five to six passes per possession and then try to attack, and I think the guys bought into that.”

McNeill and Maynor each scored 11 points for Purnell Swett and Josiah Brooks had seven. Kenneth Brooks had a team-high six rebounds.

Patterson scored 26 points with 15 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Chris Crosby scored 10 points.

“(Patterson) is a man,” Sampson said. “I thought we did a good job on him and he still got 26, so that tells you what kind of a player he is.”

Lumberton boys top South View

The Lumberton boys basketball team used a 21-point fourth quarter to earn a 54-39 win Friday at South View.

Lumberton (13-4, 6-2 United-8) led 33-27 at the end of the third and outscored South View (6-9, 3-5 United-8) 21-12 in the fourth to pull away for the 15-point win.

The Pirates led 15-8 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime.

Tre Lewis scored 18 points to lead Lumberton and Angel Bowie and J.B. Brockington each had 13.

Cedavion Wimbley led South View with 16 points.

The Pirates also beat the Tigers 75-52 on Jan. 4.

South View pulls away from Lady Pirates late

The Lumberton girls basketball team lost Friday’s United-8 Conference game at South View by a 68-55 final.

South View (11-4, 7-1 United-8) held a lead varying from three to seven points for most of the game before pulling away with free throws in the closing moments.

Carly Hammonds led Lumberton (6-10, 3-5 United-8) with 23 points with 10 rebounds, her first career double-double; Florence Ferguson had 10 points and six rebounds, Sydney Jacobs had 11 points and six rebounds and Gabby Locklear scored eight points with three assists.

“It was the best game we played together all year,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We just have to work to get over this hump. The girls are believing in themselves a little more week by week.”

South View won the first meeting 63-57 on Jan. 4.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek Tuesday.