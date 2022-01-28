Lumberton to host first two rounds of dual team wrestling playoffs

PEMBROKE — Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards’ goal for his team Monday was to pass up good shots to take great shots — a common basketball adage — to create more offensive efficiency as the Pirates played at Purnell Swett.

From the opening moments of the game, the Pirates did just that — and frequently found the nylon in a 73-42 win.

“We were super-unselfish tonight, and that was one of our main focuses was turning down good shots for great shots,” Edwards said. “When we get great shots, it’s easy to make shots. When everything’s forced, when everything’s hard to get, it’s easy for the other team to go on runs.”

The clearest example was in Jacob Hammonds’ night; the junior guard scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, including 12 points on four triples in the second quarter; Lumberton (11-4, 4-2 United-8 Conference) extended its lead from 16-7 after the first stanza to 36-16 advantage at halftime behind Hammonds’ hot stretch. Purnell Swett (5-8, 1-5 United-8) was never closer than a 17-point deficit in the second half.

“We’ve been waiting for Jacob to finally break out of his shell a little bit and make shots, to help us spread the floor a little bit,” Edwards said. “He’s definitely somebody that makes us a totally different team when he’s making shots. But I really attest that to Angel (Bowie) and J.B. (Brockington) being super-unselfish tonight and not worrying about their individual stats per, and just doing whatever it takes to win the ballgame and get easy, open shots for him.”

While Hammonds had the most prolific night scoring for Lumberton (11-4, 4-2 United-8), his hot stretch came after an earlier one by Cobe Oxendine, who hit two 3-pointers and a 2-point jumper in the first five minutes of the game, leading the Pirates to an early 13-2 lead; Oxendine finished with 10 points.

“When our point guard is getting everybody open, it helps out a lot, and our coaches this past week, they’ve been on me hard, and I get on myself, so just confidence in me and Cobe, that helps out a lot,” Hammonds said. “Our coach has been waiting for a while to get (me and Cobe) to play together, and I think tonight was the first night. We know if we play together we’ll be hard to beat.”

Brockington facilitated many of those open looks and finished with 11 assists, along with four points and eight rebounds.

Purnell Swett, meanwhile, also had its share of open looks early in the game — but couldn’t find baskets as easily as its opponent.

“They did hit shots early; I wouldn’t attribute the loss to that,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “But in the game plan, we talked about focusing on Cobe, don’t let him get off; Jacob, don’t let him get off; and try to keep J.B. out of the paint. We didn’t succeed very well with that. They came out on fire and we got down early, and just couldn’t get a sustained run.”

In the third quarter, it was Angel Bowie’s turn for a hot streak, with five baskets and and a free throw in the period as part of a 15-point night; Hammonds also added two more triples in the quarter as Lumberton outscored Purnell Swett 23-16 to increase its lead to 59-32 entering the fourth.

Garyen Maynor scored all of his team-high 10 points in the third quarter for the Rams.

“Garyen was aggressive; he stayed aggressive,” Sampson said. “Travion Williams, reserve senior guard, he came in a played with some aggressiveness. We’re just trying to get everybody on the same page, and once you get down it’s tough trying to battle back, and Lumberton’s a very good team.”

Lumberton won for the fifth straight time in the series and the 20th time in the last 22 meetings.

The Pirates got back in the win column after losses to Seventy-First and Richmond their last two outings followed by a nine-day break due to exams and inclement weather.

“This is a statement game,” Edwards said. “This was a lot bigger for us than just a rivalry game; it was a lot bigger for us than just an in-county opponent. This game right here was a game to get back on track — coming off our first time since I’ve been a coach (at Lumberton) with back-to-back losses, losing three of our last four, and just not playing good basketball. This is a much-needed win, but not only win, but how we won and how we played, which is much better.”

Ethan Brewington scored nine points for Purnell Swett; Tre Lewis had eight points and 10 rebounds for Lumberton and Kenston Skipper also scored eight points.

Defense lifts Lady Rams past Pirates

It’s a sports cliche that defense wins championships. It remains to be seen if the Purnell Swett girls basketball team, undefeated on the season, will win any championships this season — but defense certainly won them a rivalry game Monday night.

The Lady Rams held Lumberton to two long stretches without a field goal in a 59-38 win over the Pirates.

“Defensively, as much as I want to be an offensive team, I feel like we’re going to be a defensive team,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “We just do a really good job guarding. We decided early on we were going to go man-to-man; we did try some zone tonight, and I didn’t hate it, so we’ll probably revisit that. But we’re just dogs defensively, and if we continue to do that we’ll be in good shape.”

The Pirates’ Carly Hammonds scored on a putback one minute into the game, which made it 3-2. Lumberton (5-9, 2-4 United-8) didn’t hit another field goal for nearly 9 1/2 minutes, being held to one field goal in the span; Purnell Swett (13-0, 6-0 United-8) led 10-3 after the first quarter and 18-3 before the Pirates ended the dry spell.

“We’ve got to make shots,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’ve got to look to be more aggressive on the offensive end and just be confident. We need people to step up and score the ball; we have people that can score the ball, but they sit back too much. We need someone to say, you know, I’m going to score the ball.”

La’Kayia Hunt scored on back-to-back possessions for Lumberton to make it 18-7 with 5:18 left in the half; she hit a 3-pointer with 2:07 left in the period for the Pirates’ other first-half field goal, and Lumberton scored five additional points with free throws.

Purnell Swett, meanwhile, scored 23 points in the second quarter, propelled by a 13-point first half by Kylie Chavis and a 10-point half by Natalie Evington, and led 33-15 at halftime.

The Lady Rams held the Pirates without a field goal for over 16 minutes, spanning from the the 2:07 mark of the second quarter to the 1:50 mark of the fourth; the Pirates did score with 16 free throws over the span. Purnell Swett led 46-18 at the end of the third quarter; Lumberton finished the game on a 14-3 run to trim the final margin to 21.

Chavis scored 21 points for Purnell Swett; Evington had 13 points and Nyla Mitchell added eight.

“This game I couldn’t really find my way around the rim, but I just have to focus and stay calm and cool and just put it in there, figure out a way to put it in there,” Chavis said.

La’Kayia Hunt and Gabby Locklear each scored 12 points to lead Lumberton.

Purnell Swett won its fifth straight game in the series after Lumberton won 15 straight meetings from 2012-19.

Both teams hit the road for United-8 tilts Tuesday; Purnell Swett plays at Cape Fear and Lumberton at Jack Britt.