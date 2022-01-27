Braves comeback tops FMU for school-record 13th straight win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Senior Tyrell Kirk scored 24 of his game-high 30 points in the second half and spearheaded a late-game rally that pushed the 7th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team past Francis Marion, 76-66, on Wednesday evening inside the Smith University Center.
The triumph helped the Braves (17-1, 14-1 CC) shatter a 55-year-old school record with their 13th-straight victory, while also giving the Black & Gold its school record-breaking seventh-straight road win as well. The result snapped a two-game win streak for the Patriots (7-9, 5-9) who have now dropped five-straight games in the series with UNCP.
Francis Marion shot nearly 52 percent in the opening stanza, and used a 10-for-12 showing from the free throw line to fuel a 42-34 advantage at the break. The Braves used a 13-2 run to offset an early 8-3 deficit, and then traded blows with the hosts for much of the next seven minutes of action. A 3-pointer from Tionne Rollins at the 4:40 mark ignited a late 10-2 run for the Patriots that pushed their lead out to as many as 11 points just more than 90 seconds later.
UNCP scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second half, and eventually knotted the evening up on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Tyrell Kirk at the 17:29 mark. The hosts scored seven-straight points to stretch their lead back out to eight points, 56-48, with 12:08 to play, but UNCP chipped away at the deficit and eventually regained the lead, 64-63, on a pull-up jumper from Kirk with 3:45 remaining. The Patriots got a 3-pointer from Tionne Rollins on the ensuing possession, but the hosts went without a point over the last 3-plus minutes of the evening as the visitors tacked up the game’s last 12 points.
Kirk’s 30 points came on 12-of-18 field goal shooting, including a 4-for-6 clip from the perimeter. He also added seven rebounds and three assists.
Senior Spencer Levi finished his evening with 14 points, six rebounds and a quartet of blocks despite sitting out the last six minutes of the first half with foul trouble.
Senior Deon Berrien turned in seven points and a team-high nine rebounds, while also logging two assists and as many steals.
The Braves broke the 1966-67 squad’s program record for longest win streak with their 13th-straight victory on Wednesday. The wins mark had been matched previously by the 1983-84, 1984-85 and 1990-91 squads, but had never been eclipsed.
UNCP also broke the 1972-73 squad’s program record for longest road win streak with their seventh-straight victory in true road games. The Black & Gold began their current road win streak with an 82-63 rout of Chowan on November 30.
The Black & Gold has now out-rebounded 30-straight opponents dating back to a 109-89 home win over USC Aiken on Feb. 19, 2020. UNCP has won the rebounding battle by 10 or more boards in 20 of those outings.
The Braves will make a quick stop home on Saturday to take on Conference Carolinas rival Emmanuel (10-5, 9-2 CC) in the back half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the state of North Carolina and across the country, attendance at Saturday’s game will be limited to individuals on the player/coach pass lists.
Red-hot Francis Marion slips by UNCP women
Francis Marion shot better than 50 percent from the field and pulled down 44 rebounds on the way to a 79-74 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening inside the Smith University Center.
The setback for the Braves (11-7, 9-5 CC) marked the seventh straight loss to Francis Marion when playing away from Pembroke. The victory for the Patriots (9-6, 8-5 CC) marked the fifth straight win this season and the fourth straight win at home.
Francis Marion took a quick 7-2 advantage with a trey from Scarlett Gilmore just 90 seconds into play. Gabby Smith hit a turnaround jumper in the paint to cut the deficit back to 13-12 with 3:43 remaining in the quarter. Both teams traded baskets over the next few minutes, but Zaria Clark’s bucket knotted the score at 17 apiece heading into the second period.
FMU took what would be its largest lead of the evening, 28-17, with a running layup from Zaria Woods just under the six-minute mark of the second quarter. UNCP used a 12-0 scoring run that stretched to the 2:12 mark to take a slight 29-28 lead, but the hosts picked up a three from Jada Richards as time expired to send the teams to the locker rooms with Francis Marion leading 33-32.
The Patriots started the half on a 12-4 run to push their lead out to 45-36 with 6:25 left on the third-quarter clock. The Braves got back to back baskets from Gabby Smith to whittle the deficit back to 45-40, but the hosts knocked down 57 percent of their shots from the field to lead 54-50 heading into the final stanza.
An old-fashioned three-point play from Gabby Smith knotted the game at 64 apiece with 4:29 left to play in regulation. Francis Marion took a six-point lead with a Zaria Woods free throw with 21 seconds left to play. Zaria Clark drained a three ball to cut the deficit back to 77-74 with 12 seconds remaining, but the hosts connected on their final two free throw attempts to hold onto the victory.
Courtney Smith registered a career-best 20 points on 4-for-10 shooting. Smith was also a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe, while logging four rebounds, four assists, and a trio of steals.
Gabby Smith also had a 20-point performance on 8-for-15 shooting. The redshirt junior pulled down four rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.
Alcenia Purnell added 15 points. Purnell recorded a team-high seven assists.
The Black & Gold shot 37.3 percent from the floor and 88.9 (16-for-18) from the free throw line.
Francis Marion tallied 44 rebounds, while UNC Pembroke was limited to just 26 rebounds.
The Braves forced 20 Patriots turnovers and converted those into 21 points.
The Braves will be back in action on Saturday for Military Appreciation when they welcome Emmanuel (3-11, 3-8 CC) to Pembroke. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.