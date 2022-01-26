Local roundup: Lady Rams stay undefeated

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned its 14th straight win to remain undefeated for the season with a 59-39 triumph at Cape Fear Tuesday.
Purnell Swett (14-0, 7-0 United-8 Conference) led 15-8 after the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 45-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayda Angel scored 29 points for Cape Fear (6-7, 3-2 United-8). Kylie Chavis led Purnell Swett with 25 points and Natalie Evington had 21.
The Rams host Jack Britt Friday.
Purnell Swett boys fall at Cape Fear
The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s United-8 contest at Cape Fear after the Colts pulled away in the third quarter in a 64-53 victory.
The game was tied 12-12 after a quarter and Cape Fear (6-6, 3-2 United-8) led 37-35 at halftime; the Colts outscored Purnell Swett (5-9, 1-6 United-8) 15-6 in the third quarter to take a 52-41 lead to the fourth.
Justin Borden led Cape Fear with 16 points and the Colts got 12 points from Michah Coleman, 11 from Jeremiah Melvin and 10 from Mason Bryant. Ethan Brewington scored 12 points for Purnell Swett, Connor Harris had 11 and Garyen Maynor added 10.
Pirate boys outduel Buccaneers
The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 70-47 conference road win at Jack Britt Tuesday.
Lumberton (12-4, 5-2 United-8) was led by Cobe Oxendine with 14 points, Tre Lewis with 13 points and 12 rebounds and J.B. Brockington with 12 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.
Jack Britt is 6-10 overall and 4-2 in United-8 play.
The Pirates play at South View Friday.
Lady Pirates come back, beat Jack Britt
The Lumberton girls basketball team earned a come-from-behind 52-47 win at Jack Britt Tuesday.
Lumberton (6-9, 3-4 United-8) trailed 17-8 after the first quarter. The Pirates outscored Jack Britt (1-11, 1-4 United-8) 13-4 in the second quarter to tie the score 21-21 at halftime. Lumberton led 34-30 at the end of the third.
Carly Hammonds led Lumberton with 13 points, Gabby Locklear had 12 and La’Kayia Hunt scored 11.
Jennifer Pongnon scored 22 points for Jack Britt and Kiara Meacham had 10.
Fairmont boys upend Clinton
The Fairmont boys basketball team earned a home win in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Monday, beating Clinton 63-51.
Fairmont (5-6, 3-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) held Clinton (6-9, 0-5 Southeastern) to two field goals in the third quarter, outscoring the Dark Horses 18-6 in the period to turn a 29-23 halftime lead into a 47-29 advantage entering the fourth.
Clinton led 10-9 after the first quarter before Fairmont used a 20-13 second-quarter edge to take the six-point halftime lead.
Tyrus Morris and Walker Chavis each scored 15 points and Cameron Sweat had 14 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.
B.J. Bennett led Clinton with 15 points, Landen Pearson had 14 points and Nick Smith scored 12 points with 12 rebounds.
Fairmont plays Wednesday at West Bladen.
Second-quarter run lifts Lady Tornadoes
The Fairmont girls basketball team used a 19-2 second-quarter advantage to earn a 62-37 win Monday against Clinton.
With the score tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, Fairmont (9-5, 3-1 Southeastern) scored the first nine points of the second quarter, taking a 20-11 lead. After Clinton (8-6, 0-5 Southeastern) scored its lone basket of the second quarter with 6:10 left in the half, the Golden Tornadoes finished the half with a 10-0 run to take a 30-13 lead at intermission.
Fairmont led 47-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Lakayla Chavis scored 16 points for Fairmont. Haley George had nine points, five assists and five steals; Miah Smith scored nine points with six rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught had seven points with 14 rebounds.
Khaliah Chestnutt led Clinton with 16 points.
Red Devils hold off Midway
The Red Springs boys basketball team withstood the fourth-quarter comeback efforts of visiting Midway Monday, earning a 56-54 win.
Midway (6-8, 0-4 Southeastern) outscored Red Springs (9-7, 4-0 Southeastern) 17-9 in the fourth quarter after Red Springs led 47-37 at the end of the third.
Red Springs led 21-16 after the first quarter as four of the Red Devils’ seven 3-pointers came in the opening period. The Red Devils extended their lead to 36-25 at halftime.
Jaaron Monroe led Red Springs with 17 points, Kohnner Oxendine scored 14 points and Henry Buie had 11.
Wyatt Holland scored 18 points to lead Midway and Casey Culbreth had 15 points.
Red Springs travels to Clinton Wednesday.
Red Springs girls top Midway
The Red Springs girls basketball team earned a close conference win Monday with a 42-38 decision against Midway.
Red Springs (7-10, 3-2 Southeastern) trailed Midway (7-7, 1-3 Southeastern) 30-29 going to the fourth before the Red Devils outscored the Raiders 13-8 in the final period.
Red Springs led 5-4 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime.
Elora Oxendine and Brooke Wilkins each scored 11 points for Red Springs and Monica Washington had nine.
Kris’shyia McCoy led Midway with 15 points and Rylie Williams scored 11.