Lumberton wrestling wins conference title

January 18, 2022
The Lumberton wrestling team finished its regular season conference schedule Saturday with a 54-18 win against Seventy-First and a 48-30 win over Purnell Swett. The Pirates are 27-3 overall and 7-0 in the United-8 Conference, winning the team’s second consecutive regular-season conference championship. Lumberton will host both the boys and girls United-8 Conference tournaments starting Saturday at 10 a.m.

<p>Three Lumberton girls wrestlers also competed Saturday at the Jolly Roger Invitational at Corinth Holders. Iesha McCollum was the champion in the 120/126 classification, Teresa Canady was runner-up at 113 and Kylie Brigman was runner-up at 120/126; Lumberton placed third in the team standings.</p>

