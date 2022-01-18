‘First four minutes’ propel Braves to second-half rout at Mount Olive

UNC Pembroke’s Nygell Verdier (1) takes a shot during Monday’s game at Mount Olive.
MOUNT OLIVE — As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s basketball team broke the huddle just before the start of the second half Monday at Mount Olive, the closing thought was three simple words: “first four minutes.”
Early returns in the first minute of the second half didn’t look promising with five straight Mount Olive points. But those first four minutes of the half would be over before the Trojans scored again.
UNCP went on a 14-point run, permanently creating separation in a 95-66 win.
“We just tried to maintain our composure; they gave us their best shot, now it’s our turn to give them ours,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “We came out the second half, and after the first couple possessions I thought we did a good job of reconnecting and really attacking.”
UNCP (14-1, 11-1 Conference Carolinas) was 6-for-7 from the floor during the run and added two free throws in a span of just under three minutes to make their run, holding Mount Olive 0-for-4 with two turnovers during the stretch.
After two Mount Olive baskets tied the game at 44-44, UNCP’s run began with a Deon Berrien layup, and Trenton McIntyre and Tyrell Kirk made jumpers on the next two Braves possessions. Spencer Levi made layups for the last three baskets, two of which came after two Jordan Ratliffe free throws, giving UNCP a 58-44 lead.
“Richards came in here and told us what to do, but this time we went out there and they were still hitting all their shots and stuff, but we locked down as a team and we just got aggressive,” Levi said. “Our defense in the second half was so much better than the first (half). We just came out in the second half and knew the objective, and went out and handled it.”
The run sparked a dominant second half for UNCP, who continued to pull away gradually and outscored the Trojans 51-22 over the last 18:32.
The Braves’ lead surpassed 20 points after two 3-pointers by Javonte Waverly and one by Bradlee Haskell made it 73-52 with 9:37 to go. It surpassed 25 after a traditional 3-point play by Tyrell Kirk gave the Braves an 83-57 advantage with 4:45 to go; the Braves held their largest lead at 95-65 after a Tyre Boykin basket in the final minute.
While rebounding is always a point of emphasis for Richards and the Braves, Monday’s rebounding performance was exceptional even by their high standards as they outrebounded Mount Olive 38-13.
“Tonight, with them being one of the best teams in our conference, we wanted to prove a point — hey, we’re still this team,” Levi said. “We already had mojo going, because we’re on a win streak, but we still have so much more to do, so this is one of the things we’re going to focus on.”
The Braves also had a strong night passing the ball, assisting on 21 of their 38 made field goals.
“That’s part of playing Braves basketball, when everybody’s contributing, everybody’s doing things they need to do,” Jordan Ratliffe said. “Sharing the basketball, that’s just what we do; we’re at our best when we’re sharing the ball.”
Mount Olive (9-7, 8-4 CC) was missing eight players due to COVID-19 protocols, including two of their five players averaging the most minutes this season. Nonetheless, the Trojans hung with the Braves over the first half in a back-and-forth, run-filled 20 minutes.
“A wounded animal’s first strike is always the hardest strike, because they’ve got nothing to lose,” Richards said. “That’s how Mount Olive came out; they shot the ball better in the first half probably than they have all season.”
UNCP led 11-4 before Mount Olive’s 12-4 run gave the Trojans a 16-15 lead. A 12-6 stretch favoring the Braves, sparked by two Ratliffe baskets, gave UNCP a 27-22 lead halfway through the first half.
An 8-0 Mount Olive run, featuring 3-pointers by Jeremiah Phifer and Alan Treakle, made it a 30-27 game in the Trojans’ favor. UNCP answered with an 11-2 run, featuring two 3-pointers by Nate Dunlop and two more Ratliffe baskets, gave UNCP a 38-32 with 3:56 left in the half. Baskets by Matthias Caver and Treakle pulled Mount Olive within a point at 38-37; the Braves outscored the Trojans 6-2 over the last 2:28 of the half to take a 44-39 halftime lead.
Ratliffe scored 20 points to lead UNCP and had three assists. Levi and Kirk each scored 12 points; Levi had seven rebounds and four assists and Kirk had three assists.
Treakle led Mount Olive with 18 points and Matthias Caver had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Braves are scheduled to play Friday at Converse and Saturday at North Greenville, pending the potential of inclement weather.
