Local roundup: Lady Rams hand Cape Fear first United-8 loss

January 12, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 62-52 win over Cape Fear Wednesday, handing the Colts their first United-8 Conference loss and taking over solo first place in the conference.

After holding a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, Purnell Swett (11-0, 4-0 United-8) created separation with an 18-9 second-quarter edge to take a 28-17 halftime lead. The Rams led 45-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Natalie Evington scored 23 points for Purnell Swett and Kylie Chavis had 21 points.

Jayda Angel scored 33 points for Cape Fear (6-6, 3-1 United-8).

Purnell Swett travels to Douglas Byrd Friday.

Cape Fear pulls away, beats Purnell Swett boys

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost 77-62 in Wednesday’s United-8 home contest against Cape Fear.

Purnell Swett (4-7, 0-4 United-8) led 38-36 at halftime after outscoring Cape Fear (5-6, 2-2 United-8) 20-16 in the second quarter; the Colts answered by outscoring the Rams 16-8 in the third to take a 52-46 lead, then using a 25-16 fourth-quarter advantage to earn the 15-point win.

Purnell Swett’s Ethan Brewington led all scorers with 22 points and Garyen Maynor scored 14 points.

Justin Burden scored 18 points to lead Cape Fear and Xavier Johnson and Masaun Bryant each scored 16 points.

Whiteville girls top Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team lost Wednesday’s home nonconference game against Whiteville by a 43-40 final.

Fairmont (8-5) led 16-13 after the first quarter before the defenses controlled the second quarter, with six total points in the period, and Fairmont led 18-17 at halftime. Whiteville (5-7) tied the game 31-31 at the end of the third before oustcoring the Golden Tornadoes 12-9 in the fourth.

Trinity Smith scored 18 points with six rebounds for Whiteville with six rebounds; Mykelliona Shipman had 10 points.

Haley George, who committed to play collegiately at William Peace Wednesday, scored 14 points to lead Fairmont. Amyrikal Vaught had 10 points with eight rebounds, Miah Smith had seven points and six rebounds and Niah Smith had seven points.

The Golden Tornadoes are idle until they play Jan. 21 at Midway.

St. Pauls girls rout West Bladen

The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 61-9 road win at West Bladen Wednesday.

Jashontae Harris scored 18 points for St. Pauls (12-1, 3-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) and AuNyah Teague scored 16 points.

The Bulldogs’ win sets up a matchup of two teams undefeated in conference play Friday when St. Pauls hosts East Bladen.

West Bladen is 7-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.