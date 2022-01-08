From the fringe

Staff report

Hunt, Lowry record aces

Two golfers made a hole-in-one during recent play at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Dean Hunt made his first career ace on Dec. 27 at hole No. 10 from 147 yards with an 8-iron. Larry McNeill, Greg Canady, James Herbert Oxendine and Cliff Nance witnessed the hole-in-one.

David Lowry Sr. aced hole No. 2 on Dec. 31. Lowry hit a 6-iron at the par-3 hole after he made a birdie on hole No. 1. Tom Sampson, Paul Little, David Lowry Jr. and Kent Locklear witnessed the ace, Lowry Sr.’s second.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine won the championship flight of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 65. Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen shot a 67 to finish in second place via a scorecard playoff.

Jerry Jolly and Gene Brumbles were the first-flight winners with a 73. Pandora Carter and Juneau Hu finished second with 74, winning a scorecard playoff.

Closest to the flag winners were Alton Hagans, James Humphrey and Jerry Jolly.

In the Jan. 30 Senior Shootout, Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry won with a 63 and Roy Williamson and Joe Locklear finished second with a 66. Jerry Long was the closest to the flag winner.

The next Pinecrest Seniors Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Mark Madden recently shot his best career round with a 1-over 73.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]