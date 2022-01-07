Ratliffe sparks Braves past FMU

PEMBROKE — Visiting Francis Marion never led Thursday against The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team.
It took a while for the Patriots to outscore just Jordan Ratliffe.
The Braves’ redshirt-junior guard scored the game’s first seven points as part of a 13-point run as the Braves controlled the game from tipoff in a 84-71 win in the Battle of I-95.
“It was just in the flow of the game; it was some quick, easy buckets,” Ratliffe said. “It was in the flow and it was just there.”
Ratliffe’s big start was part of a 21-point night. He hit a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession then added two layups for a 7-0 lead. Tyrell Kirk’s traditional 3-point play and a Nate Dunlop triple made it 13-0 with 15:19 left in the first half.
“That helped us whenever we didn’t play great in stretches, having that good start,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “Building that lead helps when you’re not playing great.”
A Jose Benitez free throw got Francis Marion (4-6, 2-6 CC) on the scoreboard; Kirk hit a layup before Farid SaintCyr hit the Patriots’ first field goal to make it a 15-4 game.
Francis Marion gradually closed the gap over much of the rest of the half, as Tionne Rollins hit three 3-pointers in a 23-15 stretch to make it a 33-27 game. Trenton McIntyre and Ratliffe hit 3s late in the half and UNCP (11-1, 8-1 Conference Carolinas) took a 44-34 lead to the locker room.
Ratliffe scored four more baskets over the first 10 minutes of the second half as UNCP’s lead hovered around 10 to 12 points for most of the stretch. Tyrell Kirk hit 3-pointers on consecutive Braves possessions, kickstarting a 10-2 run that increased the Braves’ lead to 76-55; the lead was never less than 13 for the rest of the game.
“We just played hard, because we weren’t playing hard at the beginning (the half) I felt like, (and) we could’ve played harder,” said Kirk, who hit four 3s as part of a 17-point, six-rebound outing. “Coach got on us and told us to play harder, and we did and the results came.”
Deon Berrien scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists for UNCP; Spencer Levi scored eight points with 11 rebounds and Trenton McIntyre had eight points with five assists.
Rollins scored 21 points to lead Francis Marion, SaintCyr had 15 points with four assists and Alex Cox scored 11 points.
The win gives the Braves a half-game lead over Emmanuel for first place in the Conference Carolinas standings. Richards said turnovers — the Braves had 20 — and playing with more consistency will be keys to continued improvement moving forward as the Braves have a measuring-stick game at regionally-ranked Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.
“You don’t want to be a final product right now, in January,” Richards said. “A big test will be Saturday; (Southern Wesleyan) is a very talented team and they’re very good on their home floor, so we’ll see where we’re at there as much as anywhere.”
Defense leads Lady Braves past Patriots
While a better offensive performance this season has been one key to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s improved record, the Lady Braves’ defense has been just as important.
That defense shined for the first three quarters Thursday in a 66-49 win over Francis Marion.
UNCP (9-4, 7-2 CC) held Francis Marion (4-6, 3-5 CC) to 15 points in the first half and led by 25 late in the third quarter before the Patriots erased some of the gap over the final 12 minutes.
“They’ve got weapons,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “To hold them to 15 points in a half and to give them only one offensive rebound (in the first half), I thought that was kind of the key to the game, and then we were able to stretch that lead out a little bit.”
The Braves took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and led 32-15 at halftime. Third-quarter runs of 9-0 and 8-0 gave UNCP a 51-26 lead with 1:20 left in the third, and the Braves took a 51-32 lead to the fourth.
Francis Marion pulled to within 13 after a 21-9 stretch made it 60-47, but the Patriots were held to one field goal over the final 4:36.
UNCP was propeled by its post production, outrebounding the Patriots 40-32, outscoring FMU 34-20 in the paint and holding a 17-7 second-chance points advantage.
“Whenever it’s a hard post game, we all know we’ve just got to go hard; we’ve got to go for every rebound, we’ve got to go for box outs, we have to attack them,” Braves forward Gabby Smith said. “That was our biggest thing, because normally I’m used to just going through people, so when I am playing against people that are the same size or bigger than me, I have to utilize the face up and attack.”
Smith scored a team-high 16 points with eight rebounds. Zaria Clark scored 12 points with 10 rebounds.
Courtney Smith scored 15 points for the Braves. Alcenia Purnell had five points and four assists.
Scarlett Gilmore led Francis Marion with 21 points and Lauryn Taylor scored 18 points with nine rebounds.
The Lady Braves’ game Saturday at Southern Wesleyan was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and rescheduled for Jan. 24; UNCP takes the floor next on Thursday when Barton visits Pembroke.
