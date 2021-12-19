Rams come from behind, stun St. Pauls for Shootout title

ST. PAULS — Facing an 11-point deficit early in the third quarter, the St. Pauls boys basketball team knew it had to play better if it wanted to defeat Red Springs and advance in the Robeson County Shootout.

That’s when two of the Bulldogs’ leaders stepped up.

Senior guard Jeyvian Tatum and junior forward Marcus Galbreath each got the ball in the basket frequently over the rest of the game, turning that Bulldog deficit into a 67-55 victory in the tournament’s first round.

“Red Springs did a great job taking those guys away and we kind of made some adjustments at halftime to get those guys the ball more in the operational space,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “They just executed; it wasn’t anything magical. We talked about it at half, they finally decided to do it in the fourth quarter, but they just executed.”

St. Pauls (2-1) will play Friday at Lumberton in the semifinals; Red Springs (3-4) will host Heide Trask in the consolation round Thursday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Galbreath scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Tatum had 10 of his 16 as the pair led the Bulldogs to a 46-23 advantage over the final 14:30 of the game.

“We just executed the plays coach drew down on the board, and just get them, they worked,” Galbreath said. “Go up strong.”

“They had a low first half, and we were up, because their two main scorers were playing not up to par,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “But they got it going in the second half, and we just ran out of gas at the end.”

Galbreath had seven of the Bulldogs’ points in a 12-0 run that turned a 32-21 Red Springs lead into a 33-32 St. Pauls advantage with 4:41 left in the third. Of the five baskets in that run, the Bulldogs scorer was fouled on three of them, with St. Pauls converting on the traditional 3-point play twice.

“We spend a lot of time in practice, and I hurt myself every day in practice, where we’re finishing layups and I’m hitting them with the pad,” Thompson said. “If I’m hitting you with that pad, you’re not going to get hit like that in the game. I think they’re finally focusing in and playing through the contact.”

A Jamey Tedder 3-pointer and two free throws by Kaedon Porter gave Red Springs a 37-33 lead, but with a Tatum triple, a Josh Henderson layup and one free throw by Elston Powell, St. Pauls had battled back to tie the score by the end of the period at 39-39.

“Going to the fourth it was tied, then Kaedon (Porter) picked up his fourth early, Jaaron (Monroe), Mario (Leonard), Henry (Buie); our post guys, we only have four or five, and they all were in crazy foul trouble, so we had to play people out of position,” Patterson Jr. said.

A jumper and two free throws by Bradley Gooden, who was also key in the second half for St. Pauls with eight of his nine total points, and a layup by Tatum gave St. Pauls a 45-41 lead. Red Springs twice closed to within two — primarily with free throws as the Red Devils were 11-for-12 at the line in the fourth — before a Galbreath free throw, a Henderson 3-pointer and a basket each by Galbreath and Tatum made it a 55-48 game.

A Porter basket with 4:53 to go pulled Red Springs back within five at 55-50, but that would be the Red Devils’ last field goal. Layups on consecutive possessions by Galbreath and Tatum made it 60-50 with 2:58 to play; free throws twice brought the Red Devils back within eight, but no closer.

“We played with a little bit more effort; we matched their effort,” Thompson said. “Point blank, that’s all it was. A tied ballgame going into the fourth quarter, and you end up scoring 28 points in one quarter. We just matched their intensity.”

Behind Galbreath and Tatum, Henderson scored 12 points for St. Pauls.

Porter led Red Springs with 15 points and Tedder, Leonard and Monroe each scored 10.

Red Springs began the game with a 9-1 run; St. Pauls answered with a 12-0 run of its own to take a 13-9 lead. The Red Devils scored the next five points for a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

St. Pauls was held to one field goal in the second quarter, a Tatum layup, and Red Springs gradually extended its lead over the period, taking a 27-19 lead at halftime.

Two layups by Monroe and a free throw by Porter made it 32-21 before St. Pauls began its comeback.

“I tell them all the time, basketball is a game of runs, so they’re going to make a run, we’re going to make a run, but it’s the team that can withstand it,” Thompson said. “They could’ve easily folded — nice crowd, Red Springs, your rivals — but they withstood the run and were able to execute down the stretch.”

Lady Bulldogs rout Red Devils

St. Pauls guard Jashontae Harris is in her second varsity season, but didn’t get to play in the Robeson County Shootout last year since the tournament was not held.

She didn’t wait any longer to make an impact on a Shootout game.

The sophomore scored 20 points, including 14 in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs took a big early lead in a 74-23 first-round win.

“She just came to play; she said she was going to go after it tonight, she said she was going to be aggressive,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “”She’s our most skilled offensive player. Skill-wise, the things she can do with the basketball, dribble it, pass it, shoot it, she’s our most skilled basketball player.”

St. Pauls (5-0) will play at Lumberton in the semifinals Friday; Red Springs (0-7) will host Heide Trask in the consolation round Thursday. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.

Harris also had 10 steals and seven assists; while making her Shootout debut Wednesday, she is no stranger to the event, watching up close through the years as cousins Iyania Evans and former tournament MVP T.J. Eichelberger played in the tournament.

“I was excited because of the atmosphere,” Harris said. “It’s more hyped, and I think I feed off energy, I play good off energy. I was just excited to play. It’s like a different perspective from the crowd and actually playing, so you actually know what it feels like on the court, with everybody loud.”

After Taliya Council scored the game’s first basket, Harris scored the next two, a layup and a 3-pointer, for a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game. She added two free throws for a 11-0 lead a minute later, then another 3-pointer and a layup to make it a 19-0 game with 4:13 to go.

Red Springs was held off the scoreboard until the 2:45 mark of the first quarter when Amyah Farrington hit a layup. The Bulldogs led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter.

St. Pauls stretched its lead to 41-4 before the Red Devils outscored the Bulldogs 11-7 over the rest of the half.

Red Springs scored the first 16 points of the second half and led 70-19 at the end of the third.

“We’ve got to play at our speed and not the speed of the other team,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “When we do slow down and execute the plays that I draw up, we look pretty good, but the other 80% of the time we just go out there and do our own thing, and when we do that we’re going to keep getting those same bad results.”

Tamyra Council scored 15 points with 14 rebounds for St. Pauls; Jakieya Thompson scored 14 points with seven assists and eight steals and Taliya Council had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooke Wilkins scored seven points and Monica Washington and Amyah Farrington each had six for the Red Devils.