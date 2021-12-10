Bowie leads Pirates past Red Devils

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Sydney Jacobs (23) shoots over Red Springs’ Elora Oxendine (3) during Thursday’s game at Red Springs.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Red Springs’ Jaaron Monroe (24) takes a shot attempt over Lumberton’s Tre Lewis (15) during Thursday’s game at Red Springs.
RED SPRINGS — Lumberton forward Angel Bowie averaged a double-double last season, doing so almost quietly with more attention being paid to the Pirates’ seniors.
Now a senior himself, he’d been a key part of the Pirates’ first four victories. Thursday at Red Springs, though, he played at another level.
Bowie scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, helping the Pirates to runs early in each half in a 62-48 win over Red Springs.
“Coach told me to stay it it, trust the process and all that, and he said I’d make my strides,” Bowie said. “So that’s what I did and I kept on going; I trusted it.”
Bowie’s two best stretches of the game were also the key points of the Lumberton (5-0) victory. The first came in the first quarter as the Pirates took a 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, with Bowie hitting three baskets for seven of those points. This marked the fourth time in five games this season the Pirates have taken a big first-quarter lead.
“This team, we play in spurts; we’ve got to play four full quarters,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Once we play four full quarters we’re going to be really good.”
Red Springs (3-3) was held to two field goals in the first quarter as the Pirates took a 17-5 lead after the period.
“We did a poor job of looking to be aggressive and attack the basket or attack their defense,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We were playing very conservative; we were doing a lot of standing around, and if (Kaedon Porter) wasn’t creating we would just dribble around the perimeter, pointless, without any time of aggressiveness trying to create something, get to the cup or drive and kick back side.”
After Lumberton led 30-17 at halftime, outscoring Red Springs 13-12 in the second quarter, the Pirates’ second key stretch was engineered by Bowie in the third quarter. As Lumberton held a 16-8 advantage over the first six minutes of the third quarter, including a 9-0 run in the middle part of the stanza, Bowie made or assisted five straight field goals, then added two free throws to culminate the stretch with the Pirates leading 46-25.
“When he could be selfish and could score the ball in multiple ways, he’s really unselfish and he’s evolved into a really good team guy,” Edwards said. “He wants us to win his senior year. He’s grown into once the most coachable, loving players that I have and we butted heads really early his sophomore year.”
Of Bowie’s 18 points, six came on 3-pointers, four at the free-throw line and eight on short-range 2-point baskets.
“That’s something that’s expected for me to do, so I’m going to go out there and produce every time I’m on the floor,” Bowie said. “It’s my last year; I’ve got to go out with a bang.”
“Angel is pretty much an all-around guy,” Patterson Jr. said. “He’s got some great game about him; he stepped up and hit some open 3s. He didn’t hit any 3s against us last time so we decided to sag off of him; we were pretty much keying on Cobe because he hurt us last time, and their next player stepped up, which is what great teams do.”
Lumberton led 51-31 at the end of the third quarter and led 58-33 with 5:49 to go before the Red Devils outscored the Pirates 15-4 the rest of the way.
J.B. Brockington scored 14 points with seven assists and eight rebounds for Lumberton, Cobe Oxendine had nine points and Tre Lewis had seven points with nine rebounds.
Porter scored 23 points for Red Springs and Kohnner Oxendine added nine.
Lady Pirates top Red Devils
Lumberton girls basketball coach Ivy Johnson told her team she wanted them to have fun Thursday against Red Springs.
Well, winning is fun — the Pirates led throughout and earned a 48-30 victory dover the Red Devils.
“I’m proud of the girls tonight; they came out, and one thing we talked about was let’s just have fun, and I think we had a lot more fun tonight, a little less pressure,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on a press a little bit, so hopefully we can build on what we saw tonight.”
Lumberton (2-3) led 13-5 after the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 36-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Carly Hammonds scored 16 points with 11 rebounds for the Pirates.
“Carly’s kind of like that silent assassin where you’re not quite always sure what Carly’s up to but most of the time she’s got it going on,” Johnson said. “She’s someone that doesn’t get a lot of attention, but she’s there and she’s usually pretty dependable on the court, so it’s good to see her having a good night.”
Gabby Locklear scored 12 points for Lumberton and Sydney Jacobs had eight points with 11 rebounds.
Monica Washington scored 14 points with eight rebounds, with all four of the Red Devils’ baskets in the third quarter; Anyla Hunt had seven points with nine rebounds for Red Springs (0-6).
“(Washington is) coming along good; that’s a big role to play to be a ninth grader and have to score so many points,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “But even at the same time I’m still pushing her, like ‘you should’ve still had six or eight more points.’”
Lumberton opens conference play Friday at Cape Fear; Red Springs turns its attention to next week’s Robeson County Shootout, where the Red Devils will play at St. Pauls in the first round.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.