Bowie leads Pirates past Red Devils

LUMBERTON — After the Robeson County Shootout was played for 34 straight Decembers, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the county’s holiday basketball tradition to be canceled last year.

So coaches, players and administrators alike were that much more excited when the Public Schools of Robeson County held the Shootout’s annual preview luncheon Thursday.

“COVID has taken so much from us the last year and a half,” Jerome Hunt, PSRC athletic director, said at the luncheon. “It took our Shootout last year. But guess what — we’re back.”

The 35th edition of the boys Shootout and the 28th edition for the girls will begin next week with first-round games played Wednesday, followed by consolation-round games Thursday and semifinals Friday; these rounds will all be held on campus sites. The championship round on Saturday will be played at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s English E. Jones Center.

Boys tournament

The Lumberton boys enter the Shootout as defending champions after winning the event the last time it was held in 2019. The Pirates will host first-time participant Heide Trask in the first round. Lumberton has reached the tournament final in four straight Shootouts and seven of the last eight, and the Pirates are tied with Purnell Swett and Fairmont for the most all-time championships.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards, who made his first Shootout appearance in the Pirates’ win in 2019. “Two years ago, seeing the type of environment it was, we’re definitely looking forward to getting back to the championship game. I do feel like the (half of the) bracket we’re in is pretty tough, but I think that’s going to help us better our team.”

The winner of Lumberton-Heide Trask will match up with the winner of Wednesday’s St. Pauls-Red Springs game, the only in-county matchup of the opening round, hosted by the Bulldogs. St. Pauls will have the least amount of game experience this season among the teams in the field, so the Bulldogs are looking forward to the chance to play three games next week. The Bulldogs finished third in 2019.

“That’s the big key is us being able to have some games to play and put under our belt,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “But most importantly this is Josh (Henderson’s) last year, Jeyvian (Tatum’s) last year, Shaun (Emanuel’s) last year playing in the Robeson County Shootout, so we want to have a good showing and get prepared for conference when it starts in January; just building on what we can and keep moving forward.”

Red Springs enters the Shootout in the first season for coach Glenn Patterson Jr., who has participated in the event as a player and as an assistant coach at both St. Pauls and Red Springs before taking over for his father, who coached in 24 Shootouts with the Red Devils. Patterson Jr. was tournament MVP in Red Springs’ lone tournament title in 2008.

“The Robeson County Christmas Shootout has always been something special to the county, and to me because I’ve grown up around it, because my dad was the head coach, I was a manager, got to play in, had some success and actually won the championship my junior year,” Patterson Jr. said. “I tasted some success as a player; now I’m hoping I can taste some as a coach. We have a tough road to get there.”

On the other side of the bracket, Purnell Swett will host Whiteville in the opening round. The Rams won the tournament in 2018, and have a renewed energy on the court this season as they look to recapture that magic. Whiteville returns to the Shootout for the first time in several years after winning it in 2001 and 2004.

“I like this team; even though we’ve struggled the last couple games, this team has an identity to be scrappy,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We don’t have a legitimate big guy, but we’ve got a bunch of guys who are trying to buy in and play hard, being scrappy. I hope we can use that identity to carry us over these three days and surprise some people.”

Fairmont, who reached the championship game in 2019, hosts Lake View, who was eliminated after two rounds in 2019, in the first round. The Golden Tornadoes are looking for a spark after a 1-4 start.

“It’s going to be a great time for our guys to start growing as a team and make some progress on what we need to work on, the rebounding, getting a little bit more physical,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We’ll see all types of teams that show us those things we need to work on. I think it’s going to really help us out and propel us into the conference.”

Girls tournament

In the girls tournament, St. Pauls looks to repeat after its thrilling tournament title in 2019. The Bulldogs beat Purnell Swett in the championship game that year when T.J. Eichelberger hit a floater at the buzzer for the program’s first title since 1998.

“We’re still motivated, because even though we’re coming in as the reigning champs, I feel like we’re coming as the underdogs, because everybody in this county thinks that Purnell Swett is better than us,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “That’s great for me as a coach to motivate the girls. I think we’re coming in as the underdogs, even though we’ve had the success that we’ve had, which is unique.”

Red Springs lost its two Shootout games in 2019; now second-year coach William Judd will be coaching in his first Shootout as the Red Devils hope to show some improvement from the struggles of recent years.

“It’s my first time and I’m excited to coach in this atmosphere,” Judd said. “I know we’re going against a juggernaut in the first round but that allows us the opportunity to at least see where we’re at, compared to where we were this time last year. I’ve got my hopes up, because we’re playing so much better, we played great last night (against Scotland). In two years, we’re going to be playing for the championship, mark my words.”

Lumberton has won the girls Shootout nine times, more than double any other school; the Pirates face Heide Trask in the first round after finishing sixth in 2019.

Pirates coach Ivy Johnson was not present at the luncheon and could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

On the bottom of the bracket, Purnell Swett has a first-year head coach Kalen Eddings, who played in the Shootout during his high-school career with the Rams, and a team that is a contender to win the title; the Rams finished second to St. Pauls in 2019. The entire Rams team is back after seven players missed the first two weeks of the season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Rams face Whiteville, who won back-to-back titles in 2004-05, on Wednesday.

“I’m really ready to just show the community what these girls can do,” Eddings said. “I think they have an idea of what we’ve got coming back, but our new style of play is going to excite some people, and I’m just excited. I’m excited for the girls; they’re looking forward to showcasing all the hard work they put in, and they’ve got a bad taste in their mouth from the last game (in 2019).”

Fairmont’s girls enter the Shootout under unique circumstances as they face Lake View, with only three varsity players active due to injuries, illness and discipline. Coach Marcus Thompson is interested to see how his program handles the challenge, with JV players filling additional spots. Lake View defeated Fairmont in 2019’s third-place game.

“I think it’s going to cause them to have to push the JV players when we get in practice today, to step up and get ready to play,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “It’s the Shootout; you can’t run from it. Strangely, I love the odds of getting the first one, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”