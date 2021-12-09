Red Springs boys top Scotland

December 8, 2021
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 51-49 win over Scotland Wednesday.

Scotland (2-4) led after each quarter — 14-12 after the first, 27-25 at halftime and 37-36 at the end of the third — before Red Springs (3-2) outscored the Scots 15-12 in the fourth to earn the win.

Kohnner Oxendine scored 17 points and Kaedon Porter had 10 for Red Springs.

Patrick Reaves scored 21 points for Scotland and Isaac Ferguson had 18.

In the girls game, Scotland defeated Red Springs 51-37.

Scotland (5-1) led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime; the Scots outscored Red Springs (0-5) 19-7 in the third quarter and took a 39-24 lead to the fourth.

The Red Springs boys and girls teams both host Lumberton Thursday.