From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Mike Graham and Lee Hunt were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen. Tommy Lowry and Ricky Harris were the second flight winners with Tom Jones and J.T. Powers taking second. The third flight winners were Robert Deese and Johnny Hunt with James Howard Locklear and Patrice Harris coming in second. The fourth flight was was won by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial with Marvin Howington and Richard Lowery taking second. Ronnie Chavis, James Howard Locklear, Lee Hunt, and Gene Brumbles were closest to the pin winners.

Then next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 67, Tommy Lowry 69, Mitch Grier 71, James Barron 71, Marcus White 71, Billy Allen 72, James Cox 72, Jeff Wishart 72, Richie Chmura 73, Ricky Hamilton 73, Wayne Callahan 74, J.T. Powers 74, Danny Glasscock 75, Ricky Baxley 75, Butch Lennon 75, Rick Smith 76, Joey Todd 76 and Mark Smith 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 63. They won by four strokes over runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and Cliff Nance.

Closest to the flag winners were Ricky Rogers and All Wall.

The next Senior Shootout will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 with a shotgun start.

