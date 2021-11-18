Seniors lead Braves past FSU in home opener

PEMBROKE — Those who played college basketball through last year’s “COVID season” were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

After Wednesday night’s game at the English E. Jones Center, Fayetteville State might be wishing that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Spencer Levi, Deon Barrien and Tyrell Kirk hadn’t been granted that chance.

The trio of fifth-year seniors each provided a spark for UNCP in its home opener Wednesday, and those sparks became a blazing 77-58 win for the Braves.

“These guys here, with (Jordan Ratliffe) included, win or lose we love these guys, just because of the sweat and tears they’ve put into not only this program, or previous programs, and what they’ve done,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “The pressure’s on them, we’re putting a lot of strain on them, we’re challenging them a lot trying to make sure they’re becoming the best players they can be, because if they’re pretty good that means we’re going to be pretty good.

Leading 35-26 at halftime, the Braves (3-0) started the second half with a 31-9 run, taking a 66-35 lead by the halfway point of the second half, which was more than enough to play the last 10 minutes with the game in hand.

That run included nine points from Kirk, who finished with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists, and seven points from Berrien, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in his first UNCP home game. Levi, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds, had four points during the run.

“The first half, we weren’t pushing like we were supposed to, and in the second half we started pushing it,” Kirk said. “That’s where we get our offense from, that’s what we work on. Coach challenged us to push the ball in the first four minutes, and we came out and pushed it and that’s what happened.”

“We were still winning and everything, but we had to do that much more to be that much better,” Levi said. “So it wasn’t like we came in at halftime complacent with where we were. We came in, he’s going to chew us out and let us know what we need to do, and we know as players what we need to do. And we came back out to hit them in the mouth, so that’s what we did.”

The senior trio each had one of the first three baskets out of halftime, making it 41-28 with 18:20 remaining; Berrien then hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Levi hit a layup to give the Braves a 48-28 lead. The Broncos (2-2) were never closer than an 18-point margin after that.

Kirk hit two 2-point jumpers and a triple over the next stretch, extending the Braves’ lead to its high point of 31.

The win came in the Braves’ first home game open to the general public in 623 days, since a Peach Belt Conference Tournament game against North Georgia on March 4, 2020.

“The energy tonight was amazing; I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a crowd like that,” said Barrien, the Lander grad transfer playing his first UNCP home game.”It just gave me a little extra energy.”

Levi had provided a spark in the game’s early minutes as well, scoring six of the team’s first nine points with two layups and a dunk. Moments later, Berrien hit consecutive jumpers as the Braves took a 17-7 lead with 13:38 left in the half.

While the fifth-year seniors led the way, a true freshman also provided a key stretch late in the first half. After the Broncos had closed within a point, Javonte Waverly brought the crowd to life with a breakaway dunk, then hit a 3-pointer and a 2-point jumper to take a 28-21 lead 4:40 before intermission.

Waverly scored one more basket in the first half, a layup with 22 seconds left, as the Braves took a nine-point lead to the locker room.

“We’re on these guys as much as anybody, but I think for the young guys to be able to see (the seniors) and how we hold them accountable and challenge them in practice, I think it just makes the young guys want to play that much harder,” Richards said. “I think we’re blessed to have that kind of depth, and hopefully that will give us an advantage moving forward.”

The Braves dominated the game by dominating in the paint, both offensively, as 40 of their points came inside, and on the boards, with a 45-26 rebounding advantage.

“I thought Fayetteville State was one of the better-rebounding teams I’ve seen in the last couple of years,” Richards said. “It’s a point of emphasis for every game for us, but particularly this game because of how big and physical they were. I thought we did a good job battling on the boards.”

Darian Dixon scored a game-high 21 points for Fayetteville State and added seven rebounds. Jalen Seegars scored 14 points and Koraan Clemonts had 11 points with three assists.

The Braves enter Saturday’s Conference Carolinas opener against Erskine having won convincingly in all three outings so far this season, particularly the last two against Catawba and Fayetteville State. Saturday’s game will tip off at 4 p.m. at the English E. Jones Center.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Richards said. “As long as these guys keep showing up with their pail, and ready to go to work every day, whether it be for an hour or two hours, whenever the kids may be in practice, we’re going to keep getting better. We are not a completed painting right now; we are still trying to add strokes to that canvas to make sure by the time we get to the end of the year, or even the next game, whatever the case may be, that we’re improving.”

