‘We are the women’s soccer champions’: UNCP beats Mount Olive to win Conference Carolinas title

FLORENCE, S.C. — The players on the bench counted down the seconds, all the way to zero, then sprinted onto the field to join their 11 teammates in a giant group hug full of jumping and jubilation. Behind them, coach Lars Andersson’s long arms unfurled in a pronounced uppercut fist pump.

The celebration that was underway would last long into the South Carolina night after The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s womens soccer team became conference champions.

“When we were playing the game we kept it serious, we kept it cool, and we made sure that we played our game,” said Rilee Seering, who scored one goal and assisted on another. “We followed the scouting report the coaches gave us, and we made sure that all of our emotions were together until we heard that buzzer, and when we heard that buzzer we just let it all go and showed that we were happy and we worked for this all season.”

The Braves won the title by upsetting top-seeded Mount Olive 3-0 — handing the Trojans their first loss of the season — in the Conference Carolinas Tournament final Sunday in Florence, South Carolina.

“To come here and accomplish what we did, I have a lot of respect for the opponent, but this wasn’t just a win, but it was an emphatic win,” Andersson said. “I think it made a statement, and I think it made a statement about Conference Carolinas soccer, and that we’ve found a home in this conference and until somebody knocks us off, we are the women’s soccer champions.”

Seering and Alexis Pittman were freshmen on the Braves’ last conference championship team in 2017, when UNCP won the Peach Belt title. The pair, now fifth-year seniors leading the team through its first season in Conference Carolinas, provided all the Braves’ scoring in Sunday’s win.

“We’ve been here, we know what to do, we’ve got to stand our ground,” said Seering, who was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year last week. “Having a good season this year was just being able to lead, being able to show them I’m here, I’m ready to win. That just helped with putting it together and putting icing on the cake.”

UNCP (15-4) earned the win in dominant fashion; the Braves outshot Mount Olive (15-1-2) 23-9, and had a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal.

“I think we just knew off the bat we had to be on our front foot; we had to get on the scoreboard first in the first half, and we did that, we did it twice,” said Pittman, who scored two goals and was named tournament MVP. “We knew from there, we’re not letting any goals in, so we just manned the entire game.”

The Braves were on the attack quickly, with an apparent goal by Ashleigh Harris 29 seconds into the match negated by an offsides call. It didn’t take long for them to score a goal that counted, though; a Harris shot deflected by the Trojans’ goalkeeper was knocked in by Pittman for a 1-0 12th-minute lead.

“Ashleigh drove byline and beat the defender, took a shot and the goalkeeper got a touch on it and I was able to put it back in,” Pittman said.

Harris got another assist when Seering scored off a cross in the 35th minute for a 2-0 lead. Seering then assisted on the Braves’ third goal, scored by Pittman in the 76th minute, which all but sealed the match.

From both the position of scoring and assisting, Seering said it all came down to trust.

“With my goal, I trusted Ashleigh; we’ve been working on that play all season, bringing it to the byline and then cutting it in and finding the PK, so I had to time my run and be able to ensure that I was there and trust that she was going to pass that ball,” Seering said. “That assist, it was being able to trust Lexi. She made the run, being able to find her feet, and be able to see the goal. That’s what team play is; that’s what we’ve been working for and that’s how we were able to get it done, just trusting the team.”

The result of that trust was a championship that seemed unlikely, at least from the outside, when the Braves were 1-3 on Sept. 15. They’ve won 14 out of their 15 games since.

“I told the players we likened this to a journey on a ship at the beginning of the season,” Andersson said. “We left the harbor and I think we got side-swiped or something, because we started 1-3. I told the players, it’s time to man the pumps, it’s time to right this ship, and we have to believe in each other, we have to believe in the coaching staff, and all the things that we do. I don’t think for a moment they waivered in their belief in themselves and in our staff and in our culture, and it shows here tonight.”

Mount Olive was responsible for the Braves’ lone loss in their 14-1 stretch when the Trojans won 2-1 in UNCP’s home finale on Oct. 27. UNCP held statistical advantages in every category except the score in that game — and made sure they’d prove themselves as the better team in Sunday’s rematch.

“We spent a lot of time breaking down video, we do a lot of analytics, and we knew what we had to do better,” Andersson said. “These are really cerebral kids — we’ve got kids going to law school, dental school, P.T. school, we’ve got kids that can not only take in information but apply it. And I trusted the entire time this would be the outcome, because I believe in these kids and I believe in their commitment to what we do, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

As conference tournament champions, the Braves earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament; they will learn their first-round opponent Monday before the tournament begins Thursday.

“We’re going to take 48 hours to enjoy this; tomorrow will be the best Monday these kids have ever had on a college campus,” Andersson said. “But after that it’s time to get back to work and figure out who we’re playing and start breaking down tape and preparing for our next opponent.”

