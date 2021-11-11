High school football picks for second round of playoffs

Chris Stiles Sports editor

The second round of the state playoffs — a time when the number of teams still alive really starts to dwindle.

There are 128 teams statewide, across all classifications, preparing for a game Friday, with 32 in each classification. Those numbers drop to 64 and 16 after half the field is eliminated on Friday; this out of around 400 football-playing members of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Just one of Robeson County’s five football programs is still standing, though the team has has have the potential for a deep run, and to be in even more elite company, just as they were in the spring when they were one of the last two teams standing in the 2AA playoffs.

But first things first — the team has to get past the Yellow Jackets of Roanoke Rapids. Will they?

Here’s a prediction for that game, and some bonus picks for the other teams still standing in the United-8 and Southeastern conferences.

Last Week (Robeson County): 1-0

Last Week (Bonus): 5-2

Season (Robeson County): 25-9

Roanoke Rapids at St. Pauls

Roanoke Rapids, the No. 12 seed in the 2A East Region, enters Friday’s game at St. Pauls having won three of its last four after dropping three straight games in a tough midseason stretch. The Yellow Jackets earned a convincing first-round win over Bartlett Yancey last week, 34-14.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs had an even more convincing win — 56-0 over Goldsboro — in the first round, and are a comfortable team in playoff pressure as they play their sixth playoff game in seven months Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets have rushed for well over 200 yards per game for the season, providing a test for the Bulldogs defense. They’ve held seven of their 11 opponents to 14 points or less, a challenge for the Bulldogs offense. They’re here for a reason, as St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer has said.

But St. Pauls is undefeated for a reason, and while there’s teams the Bulldogs could face later in the 2A playoffs that may match up well against them, they have a personnel answer for anything the Yellow Jackets can throw at them. As long as they don’t get cocky — something that’s been a theme this week and all season, Setzer said — the Bulldogs should advance.

St. Pauls 36, Roanoke Rapids 20

Bonus Picks

United-8 Conference

4A East Region

No. 7 Hoggard 21, No. 10 South View 14

3A East Region

No. 3 Seventy-First 34, No. 19 Williams 12

Southeastern Athletic Conference

2A East Region

No. 2 East Duplin 40, No. 15 Clinton 28

