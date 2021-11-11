St. Pauls wins middle school football championship

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Orrum/Fairmont’s John Bristow (4) runs past St. Pauls’ Antonio Arnold (52) during Wednesday’s county middle school championship at St. Pauls.
St. Pauls’ Jay Purcell (24) runs among several Orrum/Fairmont defenders during Wednesday’s county middle school championship at St. Pauls.
St. Pauls coach Adam Lowry lifts up trophies for the county championship and the regular-season conference championship after winning Wednesday’s county middle school championship at St. Pauls.
The St. Pauls Middle School football team celebrates after winning Wednesday’s county championship at St. Pauls.
ST. PAULS — The high school team isn’t the only St. Pauls football team having success this fall. The St. Pauls Middle School football team has completed an undefeated season of its own.
The Bulldogs won the county championship Wednesday with a 32-20 win over the team representing both Orrum and Fairmont middle schools.
“We just practiced hard all week, kept running the same old stuff week in and week out and adding a little bit to it,” St. Pauls coach Adam Lowry said. “I tell people, we haven’t ever changed, with all these shotgun and up-to-date offenses, we stay with the wing-T, traditional; we add a little wrinkle to it, and it’s like a fine wine, it just keeps getting better.”
Both teams entered the game undefeated after regular season conference championships and semifinal victories last week.
Jay Purcell ran for 115 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns for St. Pauls.
“It’s really an honor (to win),” Purcell said. “This is my last ride here, so I had to capitalize.”
Yoshua McBride ran for 126 yards on six carries with one touchdown for the Bulldogs; Malachi Locklear ran seven times for 57 yards. The Bulldogs combined for 304 rushing yards.
“Week in week out, it’s been Malachi Locklear, he would have three or four (touchdowns), then the next week Jay would have three or four,” Lowry said. “It’s like whoever scouted us, watch Jay, then we turned to Malachi, or if they watched Malachi we turned to Jay.”
John Bristow ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Orrum/Fairmont and caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Fred Davis ran eight times for 81 yards with a touchdown.
“A word I would be looking for, for this team would be selfless; they’ve been selfless all year,” Orrum/Fairmont coach Jerry Lawson said. “We call ourselves ‘united,’ and that makes me proud for all we’ve accomplished this year; how selfless they are, how much they have each other’s back. Two schools coming together, it’s very rewarding for me, and they’ve made me very proud.”
Purcell scored his first touchdown, and Locklear ran in the two-point try, to give St. Pauls an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter; Bristow scored for Orrum/Fairmont early in the second period to make it 8-6.
Purcell scored again on the next Bulldogs drive, and also scored the two-point conversion, for a 16-6 lead with 4:32 left in the half; St. Pauls scored again with four seconds left in the half when Chase Boone found Tyson Thompson on a 20-yard touchdown pass, and McBride’s two-point run made it a 24-6 game at intermission.
The third quarter consisted of a long drive and a turnover on downs for each side; Orrum/Fairmont pulled to within a 24-14 deficit when Calvin Johnson found Bristow for a 67-yard touchdown pass and the pair connected again for the conversion with 4:06 to go. McBride provided the answer for St. Pauls with a 43-yard touchdown run, and Boone found Locklear for the two-point conversion to go up 32-14 with 2:10 to go.
Davis scored on a 59-yard run for Orrum/Fairmont to make it 32-20 with 1:12 to go, and the team successfully recovered an onside kick; a turnover on downs in the final minute ended their comeback attempt.
