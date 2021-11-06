From the fringe

November 6, 2021
Staff report

Warwick makes fourth ace

Atlas Warwick made a hole-in-one Wednesday on hole No. 2 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Warwick hit a 5-iron from 135 yards. The ace was his fourth.

Ryan Hundley, Roy Williamson and Jason Dial witnessed the hole-in-one.

