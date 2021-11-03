UNCP volleyball sweeps Chowan for 20th win

November 2, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team used a pair of late surges to capture the first two sets of the match, and then closed out the night with a dominant third set, as the Braves reached the 20-win plateau for the first time in 14 years with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-15) victory at Chowan on Tuesday.

The Braves (20-9, 12-2 CC) have now captured four of their last five outings, and used Tuesday’s triumph to put the finishing touches on an 8-5 road record — their first winning record on the road in more than a decade (2010). The loss snapped a two-match win streak for Chowan (6-20, 3-12) who upended Conference Carolinas co-leader Francis Marion on Saturday afternoon.

Anixa Rosa-Martinez’s kill gave the hosts a late 19-13 advantage, but the Braves used an 8-1 run to take its first lead of the opening set minutes later. Chowan would hold tight, fighting off an initial set point opportunity by the Black & Gold, but two-straight attack errors by the Hawks gave UNCP the early edge with a 26-24 win.

Chowan hit .233 in the second set and rallied back from a 19-14 deficit to eventually even up the stanza at 20 points apiece, but UNCP ultimately took control of the evening with another late surge. The visitors tacked up five of the set’s final seven points, including three kills from Erin O’Donnell, to capture the set 25-22.

The Braves hit an impressive .244 at the net in what would turn out to be the final set of the match, and used a pair of four-point runs to wrap the night in Black & Gold. UNCP broke a 6-6 tie with four-straight points, and then hung up four-straight points again later in the stanza to pull away for good and win 25-15.

Elly Hicks had 12 kills for UNCP, Erin O’Donnell had 10 and Brianna Warren had eight with four blocks. Katie Pressley had 37 assists; Shannon Skryd had 17 digs and Marissa Morgan had 12.

The Braves have now captured 10-straight sets in the series with Chowan, and remained perfect in 10 all-time meetings with the Hawks. UNCP has now come away with wins in all three trips to Murfreesboro.

The Braves will open up a regular season-ending three-match home stand on Friday when they take on King (15-10, 10-4 CC) as part of Flashback Friday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Start time has been scheduled for 7 p.m. and admission is free.