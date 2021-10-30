St. Pauls in, Fairmont out as NCHSAA releases football playoff brackets

October 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team learned who it will face in the state playoffs when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will host Goldsboro in the first round Friday at 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern) earned a No. 5 seed in the 2A East Regional after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship and completing a perfect regular season with Friday’s 54-8 win over Red Springs.

The Bulldogs return to the state playoffs after last season’s run to a state runner-up finish after reaching the 2AA state championship game against Salisbury in Raleigh.

Goldsboro (4-6, 3-2 Neuse-6 Conference), the No. 28 seed, finished third in a conference which includes 2A East No. 1 seed Princeton.

The winner of Friday’s St. Pauls-Goldsboro game will face the winner of Bartlett Yancey at Roanoke Rapids in the second round on Nov. 12.

Fairmont did not make the 2A field; the state’s RPI rankings indicate the Golden Tornadoes were the first team out after Friday’s 61-6 loss at Midway.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Red Springs did not earn playoff berths, ending their seasons.