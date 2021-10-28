Close wins have Braves confident at West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The last three times The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football team has taken the field, they’ve faced the possibility of the opposition scoring to tie or win the game in the final minute.
All three times, the Braves have gotten a defensive stop to preserve the victory.
Those close calls that have come out in their favor give the Braves confidence as they travel to West Liberty for a noon kickoff Saturday.
“It’s something that we can always resort to, to know that we’ve been there before and we’re able to know what those situations need to be able to be successful,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I think, really it just continues to help us keep believing and continue to stay together, and I think that all ends up being a great equation for how confident we can be as we continue to move forward down the stretch for these last three games.”
UNCP (5-3, 5-2 Mountain East Conference) beat Charleston 21-14 on Saturday after a 14-13 win at West Virginia State Oct. 16 and a 34-28 victory over Wheeling Oct. 9.
West Liberty (4-4, 4-3 MEC) has only had the same result on consecutive weeks once this season, back-to-back wins over West Virginia Wesleyan and Glenville State on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2; the Hilltoppers lost 26-20 in overtime at Wheeling last week after a 52-31 home win over Fairmont State on Oct. 16.
The Hilltoppers have allowed 20 regulation points or less in four of their last five outings; UNCP has allowed 13 and 14 points in its last two contests. This suggests a low-scoring game could be possible when the teams meet Saturday in northern West Virginia.
“We’re going to try to perform and execute at the highest level possible, and sometimes in games that you might go a certain way, they surprise you; you never know,” Richardson said. “It’s just a matter of how offenses and defenses come together on Saturday. We’re hoping that we can continue to execute our stuff to make sure it’s at the highest level possible, and hopefully it turns out to be a lot of points.”
The Braves defense enters the game with 11 interceptions this season, tied for 12th in Division II; their Hilltopper counterparts have 10 interceptions, tied for 21st in Division II. This includes three picks each by Elijah Hadley, J’aire Pritchett and Jason Mitchell.
“(UNCP quarterback Josh Jones) has definitely got to be aware of what that looks like downfield,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to protect, we’ve got to make sure we’re taking great separation with our receivers’ routes, and we’ve definitely got to be aware of that. They’re going to looking to build on that statistic; they’ve definitely got some guys that can make some plays, so we’ve got to make sure that we make more plays.”
Both teams have averaged under 100 rushing yards per game this season, including the Braves’ mark of 55.4 yards per game, the 6th-lowest average nationally. If either team can break that norm and run the ball effectively, it could have an impact on the game’s outcome.
“I’m still really waiting on our ground game to be able to really explode; I think we’ve got the potential,” Richardson said. “We have continued to stay very consistent and diligent at coaching it up and emphasizing it, and I’m looking forward to that unit continually improving every week. I hope this week is the week we really are able to showcase that.”
Tyler Moler (702 rushing yards, three touchdowns) leads West Liberty’s rushing game; Jamie Diven (972 passing yards, eight touchdowns) starts at quarterback and Isaiah Robinson (585 receiving yards, five touchdowns) is the Hilltoppers’ most dangerous receiver.
The schools have previously met twice on the gridiron, splitting two meetings in 2011-12 that were each won by the home team.
“It’s a good opportunity, and also one that’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to stay focused and locked in, especially when you come off an emotional win last week; we’ve got to make sure this one is that much more important, because it’s the only one in front of us.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.