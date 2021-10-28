Villagomez, Red Devils beat Bulldogs

LUMBERTON — Any game between Purnell Swett and Lumberton is a meaningful game.

When both have struggled through long, hard seasons without much success, the chance to play each other provides not just the chance for bragging rights, but the chance for each to earn a season-ending victory.

That chance comes when the Pirates host the Rams Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“That’s what we’re trying to get our guys to understand, we want to end this season on a high note and build momentum going into next season,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “Winning two out of three games at the end of the season, that’d be big motivation for our guys and that’d be great for our community and our school to do that.”

“It’s a good chance for us to capitalize on another team that we feel like we match up well against,” Roberson said.

The rivals meet for the 38th time Friday — Lumberton leads 19-18 — after a COVID-19 quarantine cost them the chance to meet last season. The matchup provides a big-game feel for each program,even as both teams’ seasons will end at the conclusion of Friday’s game, with both well outside the projected playoff field.

“I can tell a difference in the energy that the kids have out here,” said Roberson, who will participate in his first Lumberton-Purnell Swett game as a head coach but has previously been an assistant coach at Purnell Swett in 2011-12. “There’s a different edge to how they’re going about this week. They’re excited about it. As a coach I think I try to make every game equally as important as the next, but I can tell there’s a little extra juice added to this one with them.”

Deese has experienced both sides of the series — as an assistant at Purnell Swett and now in his second Pirates-Rams contest as Lumberton’s head coach.

“Working at Swett, those kids, they mark it on their calendar on day one of the season. Lumberton, we’re trying to build that up, that same passion that Swett has for it,” Deese said. “This is a big game, and that’s one thing we’re talking about these kids now is this has been marked on the calendar since day one, you’ve got to be excited for this, it’s an in-county matchup and this is what you play for.”

Both teams enter the game having struggled offensively throughout the season. Both defenses have allowed a lot of points, but have often been hindered by poor field position due to the offensive inefficiencies, and have shown occasional flashes of solid play.

The result could be a low-scoring game Friday.

“Up front, Purnell Swett has a great up front, their front seven is legit. I think our front seven is legit as well,” Deese said. “It’s going to be coming up front; whoever creates that space and has the big gains and has the big plays, they’ll take the torch and win this rivalry.”

“We’re really trying to find a way offensively to help our defense out,” Roberson said. “I think throughout the year, even though the scores have been pretty lopsided, they’ve fought and held the line in most games.”

Lumberton (1-7, 1-5 United-8 Conference) earned its only win of the season two weeks ago in a 26-0 triumph against Douglas Byrd; Purnell Swett lost to the same Eagles team 6-3 last week, while Lumberton lost 54-7 to undefeated Seventy-First.

The Pirates showed more offensive balance against the Eagles, with Issiah Bartow throwing for three touchdowns, including two caught by Ernest Bratcher. Jacoby Pevia and Quintez Shipman are the Pirates’ leading rushers.

“With a young team, it’s learning day by day, and each day is a process, and it’s going to be an ongoing process and we’ve got to work to get there,” Deese said. “But we’ve got to make sure we don’t make any mistakes Friday, because those mistakes will cost the ballgame.”

Purnell Swett (0-5, 0-5 United-8) has lost five straight games this season and 10 straight overall after not playing until Oct. 2 due to multiple turns in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

Garyen Maynor started at quarterback for the first time last week, and will once again against the Pirates, as the Rams look for a more consistent rushing presence to allow them to open up the passing game.

“Hopefully scheme-wise we can do some things to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hand a little faster, and do some things to help the running backs out, different run schemes, and just try to create some gaps in space,” Roberson said. “We’re getting blitzed a lot because we’re young and they’re taking advantage of that.”

Purnell Swett won the most recent meeting, a 24-21 overtime thriller in 2019, and has won 11 of the last 17 in the series; Lumberton has won five of the last eight. The teams did not play this spring.

Red Springs at St. Pauls

Last season, Red Springs and St. Pauls met as two undefeated teams with the conference title on the line.

This fall, the Red Devils (1-5, 0-5 Southeastern Athletic Conference) haven’t had the same level of success, but they’ll still be looking to end St. Pauls’ (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern) undefeated season when the Bulldogs host Red Springs Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs, who have 14 straight regular-season wins, clinched no worse than a share of the Southeastern title with last week’s 28-18 win at Fairmont, the team’s closest margin of victory this season. A win Friday clinches the team’s second straight outright conference championship.

In six of the Bulldogs’ seven games, Kemarion Baldwin has rushed for at least 144 yards and two touchdowns; Friday he could surpass 20 touchdowns for the season. Mikail Breeden could also approach the 1,000-yard passing mark.

Red Springs has lost five straight games since a season-opening 22-8 win Aug. 20 over Douglas Byrd. The Red Devils have had 10 days to prepare for the Bulldogs after being shut out by Fairmont and Clinton their last two games.

St. Pauls leads the all-time series 34-32 and has won three straight and four out of the last five, including the 42-25 win on April 9.

Fairmont at Midway

Despite a losing record, a tough schedule has helped Fairmont remain near the playoff bubble in the state’s RPI rankings. Friday the Golden Tornadoes take the field ranked 31st in 2A East, and can likely seal a playoff berth with a win when they face Midway at 7 p.m.

The Golden Tornadoes (2-6, 2-3 Southeastern) could make the 2A playoff field even with a loss, but a win would almost certainly keep them in the field, in which the top 32 are projected to qualify. Midway (5-4, 2-3 Southeastern) is ranked 23rd and will likely qualify regardless.

The Raiders have lost three of their last four including a 49-35 defeat last week at East Bladen. Midway scored 40.4 points per game, but also allows 38.1 per contest.

Midway’s Wyatt Holland has thrown for 2,181 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just two interceptions, this season; Trey Gregory has rushed for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fairmont gave St. Pauls a scare in last week’s 28-18 game, which was a one-possession contest until the final 3 minutes, and won the previous two weeks over East Bladen and Red Springs.

Friday’s game will be the first football meeting between the schools.