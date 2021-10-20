UNCP’s Lowry wins CC Offensive Player of the Week

October 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A pair of multi-goal performances that also included both game-winning goals has earned UNC Pembroke soccer newcomer Abigail Lowry Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week laurels, the league office announced Tuesday.

A native of Pembroke, Lowry produced her first multi-goal game with two scores against Francis Marion on Wednesday, including the eventual game-winning goal in the 42nd minute. The freshman closed out the week with two more goals in a 4-1 victory over Emmanuel to help the Braves stay undefeated in league play. The Purnell Swett High School graduate also tallied an assist against Emmanuel on Saturday, while taking nine shots over the two-game stretch, five of which were on goal.

Lowry, who has seen action in every game this season, has played a total of 431 minutes. She has logged 14 points, including six goals (3rd team) and 19 shots (11 on goal).

UNCP will step out of conference play on Wednesday when they host region nemesis Wingate (6-4-0) in a 4:30 p.m. Spirit Day tilt at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Admission to all 2021 UNCP soccer home games is free.