Local roundup: Lumberton soccer clinches United-8 title

October 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 3-2 road win Monday at Seventy-First. With the win, the Pirates clinched the United-8 Conference regular-season championship.

The conference title is the first since 2013 for Lumberton (15-1-1, 10-0 United-8).

“It was a somewhat lackluster performance on our part,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “A lot of matches in a short period of time; I think the boys are a little tired mentally and physically. We still controlled the match and created four to five times the scoring chances but lacked the finishing touch tonight. But the most important thing is we won and this wraps up the regular-season title.”

Angel Robles scored the game-winning goal with 22 minutes left, assisted by Jon Carrera. Holserson Joseph scored 11 minutes in off Jair Santos’ assist for the Pirates before Seventy-First (7-10, 5-7 United-8) tied the match before halftime.

The Pirates, who are undefeated since losing their second match of the season, will play Wednesday at Purnell Swett.

Rams volleyball falls in conference tourney

The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team lost in straight sets to Cape Fear in the quarterfinals of the United-8 Tournament Monday in Fayetteville.

Cape Fear (18-3) won the three sets 25-14, 25-11 and 25-17.

Katelynn Oxendine had five kills and six digs for Purnell Swett (3-18), whose season came to an end; Chloe Locklear had five assists and two kills and Jenna Parker had two assists and three aces.