From the fringe

RED SPRINGS — In the second quarter of Friday’s football game between Fairmont and Red Springs, a small fire started outside the fence behind the east end zone. A fireworks canister, empty after a pregame display, had ignited; it was quickly extinguished.

Bizarre as it was, that fire came a little after another one — the Fairmont team had been on fire since kickoff, blazing their way to a 42-0 win over the Red Devils.

“We’ve slowly evolved all throughout the year, and I think we’re starting to peak at the right time,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “Playing a lot of good competition early, playing a lot of physical teams early has really helped us mature and grow up, and we’re finally giving ourselves a chance to be really competitive in all three phases of the game.”

Fairmont (2-5, 2-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 14-0 after a quarter, then scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 42-0 halftime lead. There was no scoring with a running clock in the second half.

The Golden Tornadoes were effective in both the passing and running game. Cameron Sweat threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns; Armon Houston, Derrick Baker and Dacoaleon Austin each rushed for a touchdown.

“With the motion in the backfield, and just running to the side we had numbers,” Sweat said. “The offensive line made gaps for Armon and Derrick, and we executed. A lot of tunnel screens were working tonight.”

After struggling with field position in many of its early-season games, Fairmont was in excellent field position all night; the Golden Tornadoes’ average starting field position in the first half was the Red Springs 41-yard line.

Red Springs (1-4, 0-4 Southeastern) has struggled with attrition since returning from quarantine, as it plays through a stretch of four games in 12 days.

“We played Tuesday, we haven’t had practice since Tuesday, Wednesday we watched film, because my kids are hurt; Thursday we did a walk-through,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “My quarterback was hurt Tuesday, so between having film and a walk-through, it’s hard to get JV kids prepared to take varsity snaps. I had three JV offensive lineman, a JV quarterback, a JV running back.”

The Red Devils had four plays of longer than five yards against the Golden Tornadoes defense.

“I jokingly told Coach Gould that his back’s been really heavy this year, because his defense has carried our football team,” Cox said. “I hope tonight when Coach Gould sleeps he’s got a little pressure on his back, because we were able to move the ball so much more effectively offensively. But I just can’t say enough about how hard Coach Gould works, how hard that defensive unit works every day to be successful.”

Red Springs punted on the game’s opening drive, and Fairmont drove 78 yards in 14 plays before a 6-yard touchdown run by Houston, who rushed for 51 yards in total, gave them an 8-0 lead. Austin then ran for an 11-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 3:00 left in the first quarter.

Baker scored on an 8-yard run on the third play of the second quarter to go up 22-0. Fairmont then scored three times in the final 4:41 of the half, starting with a 48-yard pass from Sweat to Demarcus Grissett for a 28-0 lead. Sweat found Walker Chavis and Byron Allen on screens for touchdowns of 39 and 12 yards, respectively, to go up 42-0 at the break.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and with this offensive system that we have in place, we knew it would take some time to evolve,” Cox said. “I think our kids are getting comfortable with our system, I think they’re starting to better understand our system.”

Red Springs will play Tuesday at Clinton; Fairmont hosts St. Pauls on Friday. While the Golden Tornadoes are 2-5, they still have a chance at the playoffs due to a strong strength of schedule; they entered Friday ranked 34th in the state’s RPI rankings in 2A East, with the top 32 in projected playoff spots.

“I think those five losses have really helped us grow up and mature,” Cox said. “I think that we’re going to be competitive in these final two games. St. Pauls is going to be very well-coached, physical, athletic across the board; Midway has an unbelievable quarterback in Wyatt Holland. But all we can do is continue to focus on ourselves and continue to get better in all three phases of the game, and I believe we’ll have as good a chance as anybody to get into the playoffs.”