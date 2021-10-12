High school football picks for Super Tuesday

Welcome to Super Tuesday.
It’s not that uncommon for high school football games to be played on a day other than Friday, due to inclement weather or, over the last two seasons, makeup games made necessary due to COVID-19 protocols.
What is unusual is for Robeson County’s schools to play three games on a Tuesday night. But such is the case tonight.
St. Pauls will host Clinton in a major Southeastern Athletic Conference clash, while Red Springs heads to West Bladen and Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek.
Is it the end of Week 8? The beginning of Week 9? Let’s call it Week 8.5.
Last week: 3-1
Season: 15-5
Clinton at St. Pauls
This is the one that really puts the “super” in the phrase Super Tuesday. St. Pauls and Clinton will meet at 7:30 p.m. at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium in a game that will go a long way toward determining the Southeastern’s champion.
Clinton is a lot more well-rested than St. Pauls, though Bulldogs coach Mike Setzer is spinning the Bulldogs’ hectic stretch to his team’s advantage, saying it will be easier for them to stay on the roll they’re on with less time between games.
I don’t consider comparing results among common opponents to be a perfect method — every individual game is different and independent of others — but with two teams as evenly-matched as the Bulldogs and Dark Horses, a glance at the schedules shows similar scores vs. nonconference foe Northside-Jacksonville but a much more convincing St. Pauls win over Midway, which came in a 64-41 game at Midway, while Clinton beat the Raiders 44-35 at home.
Despite several key seniors graduating, this season’s St. Pauls team is every bit as good as last season’s that played for a state championship. They’ll find a way against a very high-quality opponent tonight.
St. Pauls 34, Clinton 28
Red Springs at West Bladen
Red Springs’ last trip into Bladen County wasn’t their most pleasant experience — Friday’s 42-26 loss at East Bladen — but they’ll get to traverse over Robeson County’s eastern border again as they head to West Bladen Tuesday.
Tuesday’s game will be the first time all season that Red Springs has played a game in which they had a game in the week preceding it; their previous three games were either the season opener or came after a virus-related pause.
Building up that familiarity will help this team to play a better game Tuesday, and playing a team that’s perennially at or near the bottom of the conference standings won’t hurt either.
West Bladen showed glimpses, even in a 50-6 loss to St. Pauls, of the ability to run the ball for some chunk plays — which was a problem for Red Springs Friday — and that could keep the Knights in the game. But the Red Devils shouldn’t have too much of a problem earning the win.
Red Springs 34, West Bladen 14
Gray’s Creek at Purnell Swett
Tuesday’s game, just the third of the season for Purnell Swett, will mark the easiest opponent they’ve faced as Gray’s Creek visits Pembroke.
The Rams, though, will still need to find something on the offensive end if they want to win this game. The team has not scored an offensive touchdown through two games.
Gray’s Creek allowed Lumberton’s first offensive touchdown of the season last week, but the Bears won 34-9, part of a good track record against the expected bottom half of the United-8 Conference that also includes a 48-0 win over Douglas Byrd.
Purnell Swett may play a little more loosely in a game where they’re a little more evenly matched with the opposition than they were against Jack Britt or South View. That will keep them in it, but Gray’s Creek will ultimately win.
Gray’s Creek 28, Purnell Swett 20