Local roundup: Lumberton girls tennis tops Purnell Swett

October 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated Purnell Swett 6-3 Monday in Pembroke.

With the win, Lumberton finishes the regular season at 7-4, both overall and in United-8 play, in third place in the United-8, and second among 4A schools. Purnell Swett (6-5, 6-5 United-8) finished fourth, and third among 4A schools.

Lumberton won four of the six singles matches. The Pirates’ Brittney Collins defeated Raven Cummings 6-1, 6-1; Emily Hall defeated Jori Jones 6-1, 6-3; Gracie Britt beat Kylie Kirby 6-4, 6-3; and Logan Hickman swept Cynthia Locklear 6-0, 6-0.

Purnell Swett got singles wins from Sydney Jacobs, who beat Nellie Jackson 6-4, 6-3, and Nyla Mitchell, who won 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5; Mitchell, who just began playing tennis this season, finished the season 9-2.

In doubles, Hall and Dean Whitley won 8-2 for Lumberton over the Rams’ Jones and Kilby; Grace Stone and Paige Leggett also earned a win for the Pirates, 8-3 over Mitchell and Locklear.

The Rams’ Cummings and Brooks won 8-6 in the No. 1 doubles spot over Collins and Jackson.

Lumberton soccer routs Gray’s Creek

Two members of the Lumberton boys soccer team earned hat tricks as the Pirates defeated Gray’s Creek 7-0 at home Monday to maintain their United-8 Conference lead.

Holserson Joseph and Luis Izeta each had hat tricks for Lumberton (13-1, 9-0 United-8), who led 4-0 at halftime. Jair Santos scored one goal with two assists. Mason Collins had two assists and Izeta and Angel Robles each had one.

Ben Hunt had three saves in goal to earn his fifth shutout of the season.

Gray’s Creek is 5-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Lumberton hosts perennial power Pinecrest in nonconference play on Thursday.

Purnell Swett shuts out South View

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 2-0 road conference win Monday over South View.

Zachary Hunt and Jace Jacobs scored goals for Purnell Swett (10-3, 6-2 United-8) and Cale Harris and Kevin Locklear had assists.

Daniel Hunt had five saves to earn the clean sheet in goal.

South View is 2-9 overall and 2-7 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Seventy-First.

In other local soccer action, St. Pauls defeated Midway 4-0; Clinton and Red Springs tied 1-1.