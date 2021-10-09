From the fringe

October 9, 2021
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 64, winning a scorecard playoff over Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt.

Gary Johnson and Barry Dawkins won the second flight with a 71, one stroke ahead of runners-up Robert Deese and Bob Deese

Closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter, Joe Locklear and Ricky Harris.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Tuesday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

This week’s Senior Shootout will be played on Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 12 p.m. start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

