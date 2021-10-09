UNCP volleyball sweeps Belmont Abbey to extend home streak

PEMBROKE – Brianna Warren tallied 10 kills and a quintet of solo blocks, while fellow junior Shannon Skryd registered a career-best 22 digs, to help the UNC Pembroke volleyball team keep its perfect home record intact with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-15) sweep of Belmont Abbey on Friday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
It was the 11th-win in the last 12 outings for the Braves (15-6, 7-1 CC) who are 6-0 at home for the first time in 29 years. The setback snapped a two-match win streak for the Crusaders (3-15, 3-5) who have now dropped consecutive series meetings with the Black & Gold for the first time since 2009.
Katie Pressley had 31 assists for UNCP. Skryd had nine kills and Erin O’Donnell had eight.
The squads split the first dozen points of the opening set, before a service error by the visitors signaled a 9-3 run by the Braves that eventually gave them a 15-9 advantage following a kill from Elly Hicks. Belmont Abbey posted six-straight points to even the score back up, and the momentum swung back and forth until the hosts closed out the stanza with five of the last seven points to win 25-22.
The Braves used an 8-2 run midway through the second set to forge a 14-10 advantage, but the Crusaders struck back and eventually knotted things up at 16 points apiece thanks to four consecutive points by the visitors. A big solo stuff from Brianna Warren would give the Braves the final lead of the set, however, but the hosts closed out the set with four-straight points just to make sure, winning 25-20.
UNCP posted a match-best .321 hitting percentage in what would turn out to be the final set of the night, but struck for a bunch of points late to wrap the win in Black & Gold. The Crusaders shook off a slow start to the stanza and eventually made it a three-point set, 15-12, following an attack error by the hosts. The swing would be short-lived, however, as the Braves responded with five-straight points before hitting cruise control in a 25-15 win. Four of the night’s final five points went to the home side as well.
UNCP has now posted consecutive wins in the series with Belmont Abbey for the first time since 2009. The Braves captured the first five matchups in the series from 1991 to 2009, before the Crusaders strung together six-straight victories to jump back into the rivalry. UNCP snapped a six-match series skid with a 3-0 win in Belmont earlier this season.
The Braves will close out a four-match home stand with a pair of contests on Saturday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. UNCP will lock horns with Conference Carolinas foe Southern Wesleyan (1-9, 0-6 CC) at 2 p.m., before going toe-to-toe with former Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler (10-3) in a 4 p.m. tilt. Admission to all 2021 UNCP volleyball home matches is free.