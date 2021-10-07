Seering’s hat trick helps UNCP soccer top Chowan

NEWTON GROVE — When the St. Pauls football team returned to the field Tuesday at Midway after quarantine, they got off to a slow start against the Raiders.

But starting with the last four minutes of the first half, and extending through the duration of the second half, the Bulldogs found what they were missing early and pulled away for a 64-41 win.

Midway (4-3, 1-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 20-8 after a 63-yard Trey Gregory touchdown run with 4:53 left in the first half. St. Pauls (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern) outscored the Raiders 56-21 from that point to earn the win.

“Hats off to Midway. They’re a very well-coached football team that’s one of the more competitive, go-get-em football teams we’ve seen in a while,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “They had a lot of fight and don’t quit. We just had to execute. We have so much to clean up, but I’m proud we were able to get back to some of our basics.”

Mikail Breeden accounted for five touchdowns for the Bulldogs; he passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Javier Ortiz caught two touchdown passes.

KeMarion Baldwin rushed 12 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns; he also caught two passes for 66 yards.

“(Breeden and Baldwin were) very valuable,” Setzer said. “I thought they did a good job of staying within the philosophy of our team and not trying to overexert.”

St. Pauls was successful on all eight of its two-point attempts in the game.

Midway’s 20-8 second-quarter lead came after three rushing touchdowns, including two by Gregory, over the game’s first 20 minutes; Baldwin had scored for the Bulldogs on their first play from scrimmage.

“We were a little apprehensive with our skill set in the first half,” Setzer said. “After a half of football, we calmed down a little bit and got our feet under us a little bit.”

The turnaround for the Bulldogs began before halftime as Baldwin scored on a 47-yard run and Breeden found Ortiz from 23 yards to take a 24-20 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs then extended the lead to 48-27 by the 10:48 mark of the fourth quarter, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Breeden to K.J. Jones, a 37-yard Baldwin run and a 28-yard Breeden-to-Ortiz pass. Gregory, who had scored in the third, scored two more touchdowns in the final period — totaling five for the night — but Breeden scored on a 19-yard run and Baldwin on a 50-yard run to keep the Raiders at arms length throughout the fourth.

Now the Bulldogs will turn their attention to Friday’s game at West Bladen, slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re still enjoying this win (Tuesday night), but as soon as we get back we’ll start looking at tape tonight,” Setzer said. “We’ll start trying to figure out West Bladen.”

West Bladen (2-2, 1-1 Southeastern) lost 16-8 to East Bladen in its last outing, four days after a 14-12 win over Fairmont for its lone Southeastern Athletic Conference victory. The Knights also have an overtime win over East Columbus and a blowout loss to South Brunswick in nonconference play.

Four players have taken significant carries for the Knights; Hezekiah Adams has rushed for two touchdowns this season and Damarius Robinson has rushed for one.

Adams and Devon Strange have split reps at the quarterback position; Cornelius Esters has been the Knights’ leading receiver.

St. Pauls leads the all-time series 13-7 and has won five straight meetings.

Lumberton at Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton Pirates’ latest attempt at their first win of the season will come on the road as they travel to Gray’s Creek for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Gray’s Creek (2-3, 1-1 United-8 Conference), coached by former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman, beat Douglas Byrd 48-0 last week for its first conference win; the Bears lost 34-0 to Seventy-First a week prior in their first outing in three weeks. They also have a 13-12 nonconference win over Union Pines and losses to Hoke County and West Johnston.

The Bears have five players that have each rushed for two touchdowns this season: Richard Williams (360 rushing yards), Armer Mitchell (307 rushing yards), Javon Webb (194 rushing yards), Tyler Davis and Elijiah Oehlke.

Lumberton (0-5, 0-3 United-8) lost 49-0 last week at South View and has not scored an offensive touchdown this season.

Friday’s game will be the first meeting between the schools in football.

South View at Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett Rams were grateful just to finally get on the field Saturday, though they admittedly have a lot to work on after a 42-0 loss to Jack Britt. They’ll have to improve quickly if they want to give themselves a chance Friday, when South View visits Pembroke for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 United-8) have shut out four of their five opponents, including a 49-0 win over Lumberton and a 55-0 win over Douglas Byrd the last two weeks; the only team to score against South View this season is perennial powerhouse Richmond, who beat the Tigers 23-15.

Quarterback Cedavion Wimbley has thrown for 563 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 127 yards, for the Tigers. Five players have at least 22 carries for the Tigers, including Michael Breedlove (180 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Cory Barr (three touchdowns) and Christian Rutledge (three touchdowns).

South View is 9-2 all-time against the Rams and has won the last three meetings, dating back to Purnell Swett’s last win in 2006.

Red Springs at East Bladen

The Red Springs football team has played just one game since its 22-8 win at Douglas Byrd on Aug. 20, when the Red Devils lost 49-22 to Midway on Sept. 17. After a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, the Red Devils return to action Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at East Bladen.

East Bladen (2-4, 1-1 Southeastern) lost 20-8 at Fairmont Friday as the Golden Tornadoes snapped a nine-game losing streak. The Eagles defeated West Bladen 16-8 last Tuesday in their conference opener.

Four backs have at least 191 rushing yards for the Eagles: Sherman Monroe (273 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Ballard (239 yards, one touchdown), Masion Brooks (196 yards, four touchdowns) and Tim McLean (191 yards). Javius Brooks has thrown for 338 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles.

East Bladen leads the all-time series 15-6 — including 15 straight wins over the Red Devils from 1993-2018 — but Red Springs has won the last two meetings, including a 27-14 decision on March 26.