Seering’s hat trick helps UNCP soccer top Chowan

October 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
PEMBROKE — Rilee Seering netted one goal in the first half and finished off her first career hat trick with two more in the second to help the UNC Pembroke soccer team to a 6-2 victory over Chowan on Wednesday evening at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

The Braves (7-3, 6-0 Conference Carolinas) have now won six-straight matches and remain in sole possession of first place in the Conference Carolinas standings. The Hawks (2-7, 2-4 CC) have now dropped their last two outings, as well as the last eight meetings with UNCP.

Seering scored in the third minute and Anna Grossheim scored in the ninth and 14th minutes for a 3-0 lead.

Lillian DeLucca scored in the 53rd minute for Chowan. UNCP scored three more goals in quick succession: Seering in the 75th and 76th minutes and Abigail Lowry in the 78th minute. Cristina Flores scored in the 84th minute for the Hawks.

Seering matched a career-high six points on three goals. Her hat trick marked the first of her career, and was the 16th hat trick performance in the 20-plus year history of the UNCP soccer program. It is the first-such performance since Stacey Scott scored three times against USC Aiken on Oct. 15, 2018.

Grossheim registered four points on two goals. Grossheim attempted five shots, all were on target.

Chowan’s goal at 52:41 stopped a scoreless streak by the Braves that eventually spanned more than 425 minutes (425:33). Prior to that score, the last goal surrendered by the Braves came in the 78th minute of their 3-1 win at Lees-McRae on September 18.

The Braves logged a season-best 35 shots — the most for the program since taking 39 attempts at Georgia Southwestern on Sept. 12, 2015. UNCP’s 18 shots on goal against the Hawks is the most for the program since logging 18 shots on target against Albany State on Oct. 9, 2019.

The Braves will open a two-game road trip when they trek to Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday to take on King (3-5, 2-3 CC). Kickoff is set for noon at Parks Field.

Manning named Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week

Gillian Manning added to her already-impressive collegiate athletic resume on Wednesday afternoon when the senior was lauded as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week following an impressive performance at the King Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Manning, a Fayetteville native, logged wins in three individual events, while also swimming a leg on a pair of relay squads that touched in fourth place at the 12-team event. The Fayetteville Academy product out-paced the rest of the 54-woman field by nearly four seconds in her most impressive win of the day in the 500-yard Freestyle, but also took top honors in the 200-yard Freestyle and 200-yard Butterfly events. She also logged an eighth-place showing in the 100-yard Backstroke – just 2.89 seconds off of the pace of the champion in the discipline.

A graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, Manning is currently pursuing her master’s degree in business administration at UNCP. She has already tacked up 25 individual event titles in her short career at UNCP, and was a seven-time All-Mountain East Conference swimmer for the Black & Gold last season.