From the fringe

FAIRMONT — After losing 14-12 at West Bladen Friday, Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said his team would be focusing on the small details that led to lapses in execution in the defeat.

The Golden Tornadoes hope that attention to detail nets stronger play Friday when they host East Bladen at 7:30 p.m. at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

“During our first 10 plays at West Bladen, we made one or more mental mistakes on each of those first 10 plays, and the point that I really drove home to our kids was, if we’re making mistakes when we’re not tired, what are we going to be more prone to do when we do get tired?” Cox said. “So the focus this week, and the focus from here on out, is going to be we have to pay attention to the little details, because if we don’t make sure that we take care of those little details that go into running a football play, the play’s not going to look good.”

Fairmont (0-5, 0-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) is still seeking its first win under Cox, and has lost nine straight games dating back to a March 5 win over West Bladen.

East Bladen hosted West Bladen in a makeup game on Tuesday night; the Eagles entered that contest, which was their conference opener, at 1-3 overall. The Eagles posted a 32-27 win over West Carteret on Aug. 27, along with lopsided nonconference losses to Wallace-Rose Hill, Whiteville and Laney.

The Eagles, who have a longstanding reputation as a team with a strong run game, have four backs with at least 121 rushing yards on the season: Sherman Monroe (44 rushes, 273 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Ballard (60 rushes, 218 yards, one touchdown), Masion Brooks (37 rushes, 186 yards, three touchdowns) and Tim McLean (31 rushes, 121 yards).

“The one thing that’s special and unique about East Bladen is they’ve never changed their identity from (former coach Lenon) Fisher to Coach (Robbie) Priest,” Cox said. “They are who they are, and I really believe that they give themselves a chance to be successful, week in and week out from year to year, because they just find ways to get better at their system. They only run a few plays; they don’t throw a lot of curveballs at you. They’re the type of football team that they’re going to test their will against yours.”

East Bladen has allowed 47.5 points per game entering Tuesday’s game against West Bladen, though they’ve done so against a difficult nonconference schedule.

“We will not go into the game thinking that we have some kind of advantage against them in terms of scoring points,” Cox said. “We know that they’re a physical football team. But like I said, we can’t worry so much about East Bladen. For us, and us trying to grow as a program and work towards getting that first win, it’s really still got to be us vs. us. We’ve got to clean up what it is we’re trying to do, because if you don’t clean up and try to enhance your own identity as a team, it’s really pointless to worry about anybody else.”

Fairmont is 1-16 against East Bladen since 2000, with the one Golden Tornadoes win coming in a 58-56 game in 2013. Before East Bladen’s 50-12 win on March 12, however, the previous three meetings from 2017-19 were decided by a total of eight points. East Bladen leads the overall series 30-11.

“The last few contests have been really competitive in nature and it came down to a play or two, so I’m really confident going into Friday night that our kids will have a chance to win, and that the one win in this century won’t put any doubt in our minds,” Cox said.

Lumberton at South View

Lumberton played its best game of the season in a 27-7 loss to Jack Britt last week; they’ll have to play even better to have a chance this week against South View.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 United-8 Conference), who entered the season as favorites to win the United-8, have shut out three of the four teams they have played this season: Overhills, Hoke County and a 55-0 win over Douglas Byrd Friday. Their one loss was a 23-15 defeat at perennial powerhouse Richmond in which they led the Raiders into the fourth quarter.

South View runs about twice as much as it throws; dual-threat quarterback Cedavion Wimbley has thrown for 391 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown. Michael Breedlove (26 rushes, 127 yards, two touchdowns) is the leading rusher in a backfield where five players have at least 15 carries; Cory Barr and Christian Rutledge have also rushed for two touchdowns each. Jamareese Ray (13 receptions, 226 yards, three touchdowns) is the Tigers’ leading receiver.

Lumberton (0-4, 0-2 United-8) scored for the first time this season last week against Jack Britt; the Pirates stayed in touch with the Buccaneers into the fourth quarter.

South View has won 15 of the last 19 meetings dating back to 1995, including the two most recent meetings in 2017-18, and leads the all-time series 22-13.

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett football team is scheduled to play its first game of the season Saturday after being forced into quarantine due to virus protocols on three occasions this fall.

They’ll face a Jack Britt (2-2, 2-0 United-8) team coming off consecutive conference wins by a combined score of 76-7 over Douglas Byrd and Lumberton.

Jemell Vereen rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns against Lumberton, and now has 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season; Sincere Baines rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown against the Pirates to bring his season totals to 306 yards and five touchdowns.

For Purnell Swett, senior Nathanael Henderson returns at quarterback and the team is expected to use a running-back-by-committee approach; Garyen Maynor and Caleb Moser lead a receiving corps that should be a strength. Defensively, Rams coach Stephen Roberson likes his team’s secondary.

In a series dating back to just 2015, Jack Britt has won five of the six meetings, including a 46-0 win on March 19; Purnell Swett’s one win in the series was a 23-8 triumph in 2016.