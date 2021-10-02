South View shuts out Lumberton

October 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

HOPE MILLS — The Lumberton football team suffered a 49-0 road conference defeat Friday at South View.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 United-8 Conference) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime en route to victory over the Pirates (0-5, 0-3 United-8).

“(We had) critical turnovers,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “(South View) had a scoop-and-score for a touchdown, they had a pick. Field position played a pivotal role. Our defense played well, but couldn’t get off the field on third down.”

The Pirates, who have still not scored an offensive touchdown this season, now move into what should be an easier stretch of the season; Lumberton plays at Gray’s Creek next week and hosts Douglas Byrd on Oct. 15.

“We’ve got to hone in,” Deese said. “There’s things we’ve got to do on our end as coaches and hold these kids accountable with aggressiveness and physicality. I still think we’re playing too passive. We’ve got to own the line of scrimmage offensively. That’s the mentality we’re trying to develop.”

South View hosts Purnell Swett next week after the Rams play their first game of the season Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jack Britt.