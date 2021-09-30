High school football picks for Week 7

Is it Week 7 already?
The high school football season is flying by, and enters the final month of the regular campaign Friday.
Perhaps it doesn’t feel like it’s Week 7 because Robeson County’s teams, due to affects of the pandemic, have played five, four, two, two and zero games.
Nonetheless, there are five weeks remaining in the season — and they’ll be a frantic five weeks, as many programs try to make up for lost time as they exit quarantine and return to the field.
The one Robeson County team that hasn’t yet played, Purnell Swett, is scheduled to finally play on Saturday at Jack Britt.
Last week: 1-1
Overall: 10-3
East Bladen at Fairmont
After Fairmont lost 14-12 to West Bladen Friday, East Bladen faced their county rivals Tuesday night and earned a 16-8 win. Friday the Golden Tornadoes and Eagles will complete the three-way round robin as they meet at Hal S. Floyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles have a reputation as a physical, run-heavy program, and that doesn’t appear to be any different this fall. They’re 2-3 overall but have played a tough schedule. The win over West Bladen was their conference opener.
Fairmont’s loss last week came down to a lack of execution in a game they should have won. The Golden Tornadoes will hope to fix some of those issues this week, but are also facing a better team than their previous opponent.
I’d be surprised if the Eagles blow out the Golden Tornadoes, but getting coach Lonnie Cox’s first victory could prove to be more difficult.
East Bladen 28, Fairmont 14
Lumberton at South View
Lumberton did play its best game of the season last week against Jack Britt, falling 27-7 in a contest they were still in in the fourth quarter.
But the Pirates still haven’t scored an offensive touchdown. South View, meanwhile, hasn’t allowed a point in three of its four games, and held its other opponent, perennial power Richmond, to 23 points. This is a strong Tigers team that hasn’t done anything to fall from the perch of preseason favorites in the United-8 Conference as they host the Pirates Friday at 7:30 p.m.
It’s definitely possible the Pirates can get on the scoreboard in the second game in their new offensive scheme. But scoring enough to stay in the game, when they’ve totaled seven points all season, would be a tall order.
South View 42, Lumberton 7
Purnell Swett at Jack Britt
On the one hand, this is the hardest pick on the board because we don’t know what to expect from Purnell Swett in its first game, which kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jack Britt.
On the other hand, you can’t expect the Rams to be in midseason form when they’ve had 13 practices over the last two months and their opponents have 16 quarters of game action.
When you add in the fact that Jack Britt has dominated the series historically, and that Purnell Swett is 1-15 over the last two seasons, it would be a tough matchup for the Rams even if they’d been playing this whole time.
Even if the score is one-sided, though, by the end of the game, the Rams will feel like victors at kickoff if they are able to finally get their season underway after three times in quarantine.
Jack Britt 48, Purnell Swett 8
