Local roundup: Red Springs boys win home cross country meet

September 23, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys cross country team won Thursday’s meet at its own course, with St. Pauls finishing second and Fairmont fourth.

The Red Devils finished with 51 points, ahead of the Bulldogs’ 61. Clinton was third with 73 and Fairmont fourth with 123.

Clinton’s Cristian Ortiz won the race in 18 minutes, 56 seconds, 12 seconds ahead of East Bladen’s Jacob Knuth.

Sammy Hernandez finished fourth to lead St. Pauls in 20:02. Shaun Emanuel was seventh for the Bulldogs in 21:50, Josh Henderson 10th in 23:45, Randall Durden 17th in 25:20 and Johnny Oxendine 21st in 25:36. M.J. Galbreth finished in 25:48, Martinez Graham in 26:14, Elijah Blanding in 26:23, Lucas Osborne in 26:26 Jordan Cook in 29:38, Ivan Alvarado in 30:04 ad Markeon Fletcher in 34:24.

Dylan Dean led Red Springs in sixth at 21:20, with Makhi Arthur 9th in 23:37, Nicholas Oxendine 11th in 23:52, Darron Williams 12th in 24:24, Tristan Locklear 13th in 24:32, Keyonte Leach 14th in 24:57 and Kyland Strickland 19th in 25:27. Jaaron Moore finished in 26:16 and Caleb Brockington in 38:35.

Fairmont was led by Jaylon Jones in 15th at 25:01. Rodrick Deese was 18th in 25:26, Kohnner Oxendine 20th in 25:33, Nate Jones 31st in 28:42 and Ridge Walters 39th in 33:59. Khalil Alford finished in 34:05.

In the girls race, Red Springs finished fourth with 97 points behind Midway, with 26, West Bladen, with 49, and Clinton, with 93.

Dayanara Tellez finished fourth to lead the Red Devils in 26:52. Bridgette Munoz was 18th in 33:03, Rilee Sampson 22nd in 35:03, Aliyah Segarra 24th in 37:20 and Michelle Hernandez 29th in 49:15. Shaniz Zangara finished in 52:17 and Jazlyn Jones finished in 57:10.

Midway’s Madissen Canady won the race in 25:27.

Pirates soccer dominates Seventy-First

The Lumberton boys soccer team posted a 9-0 home win over United-8 Conference foe Seventy-First Thursday.

The Pirates (8-1, 5-0 United-8) led 5-0 at halftime.

Luis Izeta and Holserson Joseph each scored two goals, with Jair Santos, Ashton Sumpter, Oswaldo Flores, Angel Robles and Julian McGarahan each adding one. Mark Ramirez had three assists and Flores, Alexis Lopez and Izeta each had one.

Ben Hunt made four saves in goal for the shutout.

All 23 Pirates played significant minutes and contributed in the victory.

The Pirates host Purnell Swett Monday.

Lady Pirates sweep South View tennis

The Lumberton girls tennis team swept South View 9-0 on their home courts Thursday.

In singles, Brittney Collins won 6-2, 6-2 for Lumberton (5-3, 5-3 United-8). Nellie Jackson won 7-5, 6-0; Emily Hall, Gracie Britt, Alyssa Stone and Logan Hickman all won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Collins and Jackson won 9-7; the teams of Hall/Dean Whitley and Alyssa Stone/Gracie Stone each won 8-0.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.

Jack Britt tennis tops Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett girls tennis team lost 6-3 Thursday to Jack Britt.

Nyla Mitchell improved to 6-1 this season with an 8-6 win in singles by winning the final five games of the set. Mitchell and Peyten Jones won their doubles match; Cynthia Locklear won 8-3 in singles.

The Lady Rams (4-3, 4-3 United-8) play Monday at Cape Fear.