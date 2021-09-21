Purnell Swett volleyball swept by Cape Fear

September 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team was swept at home by United-8 Conference foe Cape Fear Monday.

The Colts (9-1, 5-1 United-8) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20.

Purnell Swett (2-8, 1-3 United-8) was led by Bella Finelli with 18 digs, three kills and five assists and Georgia Locklear with five blocks, three aces and nine service points.

The Rams play Tuesday at Lumberton.