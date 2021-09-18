From the fringe

Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament set for Oct. 7
The 37th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament will be played Friday, Oct. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club.
The four-man captains choice tournament will have shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and noon; lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m.
Entry is $300 per four-person team, or $75 for an individual. Fees include mulligans, ladies tees, cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes. Sponsorships are available ranging in price from $5,000 to $150.
The tournament will also include a 50/50 raffle, a Cadillac prize for a hole in one, and a putting contest with prize money to the winner.
The tournament’s rain date is Friday, Oct. 14.
Registration can be completed by mail by Sept. 23, to P.O. Box 1420, Lumberton, NC 28359, or by fax at 910-272-3237. For more information call 910-272-3235 or email [email protected] or [email protected]
Fairmont Golf Club news
Jacob Thompson and Grainger Howel were the winners of the Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open with a four-stroke victory over Bobby Davis and Ricky Marvin. Bradley Hamilton and CJ Hinson won the second flight with David Morris and Glenn Hunt coming in second. The third flight winners were Ben Greene and Drew Schuett followed by Randy Hinson and Chad Hinson. Jimmy Haigler and Josh Lowery won the fourth flight with Wayne Callahan and Kinly Williamson coming in second.
Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear. The second flight was won by Hartley Oxendine and Arnold Oxendine with Mike Graham and Lee Hunt taking second. Jerry Jolly and Buckey Beasley were the third flight winners followed by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear. The winners of the fourth flight were Gene Brumbles and Keith Long with Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka taking second place. Richard Lowery, Wilkie Lowry, Ancil Dial and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The Robeson County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a captains choice tournament for the Special Olympics of Robeson County which will be played on Friday, Sept. 24 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a three-person team superball format with a cost of $75 per player. Entry fee includes cart, green fee, lunch and range balls. For more information call 910-734-7168 or 910-671-3090.
The 6th Annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 8 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team, which includes all golf fees, lunch and a goody bag.
Pinecrest senior shootout
Harley Oxendine and Ray Lowry won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 59. Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry finished second with a 61.
Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will and Thomas Locklear.
The next Senior Shootout will be held Tuesday, which is a different day for this week only, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]