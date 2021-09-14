McGirt begins new season at Fortinet Championship

McGirt begins new season at Fortinet Championship

Staff report
McGirt

NAPA, Calif. — After struggling through the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, Fairmont native William McGirt hopes to find more success as a new season begins this week.

He is in the field at the Fortinet Championship, played at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

McGirt finished tied for 67th in the event last year, shooting 69 in three of the four rounds with a Saturday 77 preventing a stronger finish. That was the second start in his return from hip injuries.

In three total starts at the event, McGirt also has a 30th-place finish and a withdrawal. He has a 70.82 career scoring average at Silverado.

McGirt finished tied for 45th in his last competitive start two weeks ago at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Indiana. He missed the cut in the previous two events of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. His last PGA Tour start was a missed cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in early July.

McGirt has 17 starts remaining in a 29-event major medical extension. He has earned 11 of the 375 FedExCup points needed during the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status. He made three cuts in 11 starts during the 2020-21 season, with his best finish coming at the Honda Classic in March with a tie for 60th.

Three of the four reigning major champions — Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson and world No. 1 Jon Rahm — headline the Fortinet field, along with Webb Simpson and just-named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris. Stewart Cink is not in the field to defend his 2020 tournament title.