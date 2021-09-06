Relieved to take the field, St. Pauls dominates Northside-Jacksonville

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls captains Mikail Breeden (1), Javier Ortiz (10), Elston Powell (4) and Bradley Gooden (50) carry the No. 32 jersey of Marquiese Coleman out to midfield for the coin toss. Coleman, a 19-year-old former St. Pauls football player, died July 29. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin (23) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during Monday’s game against Northside-Jacksonville in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The number 32 is painted on each 32-yard line on the home sideline of G.S. Kinlaw Stadium to honor Marquiese Coleman, who wore that jersey number. Coleman, a 19-year-old former St. Pauls football player, died July 29.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team had to wait to open its season due to virus protocols and a two-week quarantine. But when the Bulldogs finally took the field Monday, the defending 2AA state finalists picked up right where they left off.

They came out firing, even with an early start, and dominated from start to finish in a 51-13 win in a Labor Day matinee against Northside-Jacksonville.

“I’m nervous every day about quarantine, so it was a relief to get back on the field,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “Like last spring, we told them we’re going to play every game like it’s our last, so that’s what we’re going to do. And I think us coming out the way we did, you can see the passion in them. They understand it — we may not play this (Friday). In a sense that helps us, in our preparation and our energy.”

St. Pauls (1-0) scored on six of its first seven drives, taking a commanding lead early. That came as the Bulldogs offense executed a balanced attack, netting 299 yards with 22 passing plays and 180 yards with 16 rushing plays.

“We run the ball a little bit, pass it a little bit, and keep the defense on their toes,” quarterback Mikail Breeden said. “(Running back Kemarion Baldin) helped us out and we helped him out.”

Breeden completed seven of his nine passes for 224 yards, including touchdown passes of 90, 60 and 27 yards. Theophilus Setzer was 3-for-5 in the second half for 75 yards with a 65-yard touchdown pass.

“We’re trying to get teams to back off our running game,” offensive coordinator Eric Murphy said. “We’re blessed to have so many talented receivers on this group, with an experienced quarterback, and you can’t prepare for one thing. It’s pick your poison with us, and I think we’re one of the most balanced teams around.”

Eddrick James caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 117 yards, and also rushed for 35 yards; Elston Powell caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Javier Ortiz caught two passes for 68 yards with a touchdown.

Baldwin ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

“We’ve just got the same mindset from last year,” Baldwin said. “Nothing changed; we’re still trying to get that goal. We lost (the state championship game), but we’re trying to get that goal and get that ring.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs held Northside-Jacksonville (0-3) to 138 yards — 60 in the first half — with one touchdown coming against the St. Pauls starters.

“We’ll always take the win, and I thought our defense played lights out,” Mike Setzer said. “I was really trying to see how physical we were going to be, and I thought the physicality showed up today.”

St. Pauls scored in five plays on its opening drive, with a 7-yard Baldwin run. After forcing a three-and-out punt for the Monarchs, Breeden found Ortiz for a 60-yard score on the next play; each of the first two two-point conversion attempts were successful runs, giving St. Pauls a 16-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

A St. Pauls fumble recovery led to a six-play scoring drive, ending on a 5-yard Baldwin run, and the Bulldogs led 22-0 with 3:50 left in the first quarter (the conversion failed).

A short field for Northside-Jacksonville after recovering a Bulldogs fumble led to a Monarchs touchdown on a 1-yard Elijah Lawrence run. After the Monarchs recovered an onside kick, they turned the ball over on downs at the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line; on the next play Breeden found James for a 90-yard scoring pass, and the two-point conversion, a pass from Breeden to Trejon McBryde, made it 30-6 with 4:49 to go in the half.

St. Pauls took a 36-6 lead after a 7-yard Baldwin run, with an unsuccessful two-point try, just before intermission.

The Bulldogs added two more touchdowns in the third quarter: a 27-yard pass from Breeden to James, with a successful conversion on a Baldwin run, and a 65-yard pass from Theophilus Setzer to Powell on the final play of the quarter, plus an extra-point kick. St. Pauls took a 51-6 lead to the fourth.

Northside-Jacksonville’s K.J. Pollock found Brian Sexton for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 5:38 remaining and the extra point made it 51-13.

The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround before Friday’s game at Union Pines — but they’re used to that after having to play makeup games after quarantine last season.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Mike Setzer said. “We’ll get in the lab tonight, get some film, and get back and find a way to win the ballgame.”

St. Pauls honored the memory of Marquiese Coleman, the 19-year-old former Bulldogs player who died on July 29, in multiple ways before and during the game. Bulldogs captains carried Coleman’s No. 32 jersey out with them for the coin toss and the team carried the jersey when they ran onto the field before the game; the number 32 was also painted at both 32-yard lines on the home sideline.

“We’re definitely going to keep him as our captain this year; there’s no other way to honor him,” Mike Setzer said. “It just feels like Marqueise is always around, so it’s definitely too important to keep his memory around and make sure we can honor him the best way we can.”

