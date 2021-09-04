From the fringe

September 4, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Robeson County Golf Championship set for Sept. 10-12

The 40th annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance will be held from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The Championship Division will play on all three tournament days; the Super Senior Division will play on Friday and Saturday; the Regular, Senior, and Ladies divisions will play on Saturday and Sunday.

The entry fee is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for the other divisions, with an entry deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 7. The tournament field is limited to the first 120 entries. Entries must be a legal resident of Robeson County or a member of a golf course in Robeson County. All amateurs 13 and older are eligible for the Championship, Regular and Ladies divisions; entries must be 55 years old to play in the Senior Division, or 65 to play in the Super Senior Division.

Entry forms are available at Pinecrest Country Club; completed entry forms can be mailed to the Robeson County Golf Association, P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round for the final round Sunday. Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, and trophies will be given to each division winner. The top finishers will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup match against Cumberland County.

Food and drink will be served on the course during all rounds.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 61. Lemark Harris and John Allessio finished second with a 63.

Closest to the flag winners were Lonail Locklear, Jimmy Dyson and Lemark Harris.

Special prize winners were Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]