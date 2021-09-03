Local roundup: St. Pauls wins Fairmont cross country meet

September 2, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The St. Pauls boys cross country team won Thursday’s cross country match at Fairmont.

St. Pauls runners took the top two spots, with Shaun Emanuel winning in 20 minutes, 16 seconds and Samuel Hernandez taking second in 20:39.

St. Pauls finished with 37 points to earn the team win, ahead of Clinton with 52 and Fairmont with 86. East Bladen also participated but did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Other Bulldogs runners included Lukas Osborn, who was eighth in 24:55, and Josh Henderson, ninth in 25:20; Marcus Galbreath finished in 28:44, Cameron Revels in 29:31 and Jordan Cook in 29:50.

Fairmont was led by Nathanael Jones, who was 14th in 28:25, Roderick Deese, 15th in 28:33, and Caleb Jacobs, 16th in 28:38. Kyland Strickland finished in 28:49 and Khalil Alford in 31:05.

Lumberton soccer tops Terry Sanford

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 3-1 road nonconference win over Terry Sanford Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs (6-2) scored first, but the Pirates (3-1) answered quickly on a Holserson Joseph free kick from 20 yards out with 14 minutes left the half; the game remained tied 1-1 at halftime.

The Pirates took the lead with 29 minutes remaining on an unassisted goal by Ashton Sumpter, then created some separation on a Luis Izeta goal with 12 minutes remaining assisted by Alexis Lopez, making it 3-1.

Lumberton opens conference play Tuesday at Gray’s Creek.

Pirates girls tennis sweeps Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls soccer team swept Gray’s Creek 9-0 in a United-8 road match Thursday.

In singles, Brittney Collins won 6-4, 6-4; Nellie Jackson won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreak); Gracie Britt won 6-2, 6-1; Emily Hall and Alyssa Stone each won 6-0, 6-0; and Logan Hickman won 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Collins/Jackson won 8-1; Grace Stone/Alyssa Stone won 8-1; and Emily Hall and Dean Whitley won 8-0.

Lumberton improved to 2-2, both overall and in United-8 Conference play; Gray’s Creek is 1-1. The Pirates play at Seventy-First next Thursday.