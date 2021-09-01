UNC, NBA star Bullock visits UNCP basketball program

PEMBROKE — Reggie Bullock has plenty of experience playing basketball, from Kinston High School to the University of North Carolina and eight years in the NBA. But he wondered what a day in the life of a college coach was like.

Enter Dory Hines, a lifelong friend of Bullock’s and assistant men’s basketball coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, who brought Bullock to Pembroke for two days earlier this week to observe the program.

“We were out together during the weekend, spending some best friend time, just talking and stuff, and he just wanted to know what a day in the life of a college coach was,” Hines said. “It was kind of a cool experience for him to come down and be able to see what college coaches do and how college basketball at this level is.”

“It was awesome,” UNCP head coach Drew Richards said. “Guys like that with that kind of level of celebrity sometimes aren’t as available; he was as humble and willing to talk to our players, and he sat in some staff meetings, came to workouts and even shot against the guys a couple times. His interaction, it was cool for the guys to see someone from small-town North Carolina make it to the NBA and kind of gives them a glimpse of hard work paying off.”

The time with Bullock gave the Braves players a chance to learn from the NBA veteran, who signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks last month and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

“He got the chance to talk to the guys and work with them a little bit; he gave them some tips and stuff like that,” Hines said. “It was pretty cool, and fortunately he got to hang around the staff and got to know them too. He was out there actually shooting, with some of the guys and girls from the men’s and women’s team, and signed a couple autographs for them.”

Hines and Bullock grew up together in Kinston, played basketball together at the AAU, middle school and high school levels, and even lived together in high school. In addition to their friendship, Hines appreciates his ability to bounce ideas off an accomplished pro.

“Some of the drills that we do with our guards is some of the stuff he does,” Hines said. “He just gives new ideas from that perspective, and that level of play. Some of the guys want to be a pro, so being able to be around a pro and see how his day-to-day is was good for some of our guys to see.”

Richards said takeaways from the experience for his team is the work ethic and humility that has remained even as Bullock has made millions playing in the NBA.

“Bullock’s very well known for how hard he works, and how hard he’s worked to get the spot he’s at,” Richards said. “And the other part is keeping a mature head about you. Reggie’s obviously a very well-spoken, very conversational (person), not letting the fame or success he’s had make him turn into someone he’s not. Him being so humble spoke volumes to our players, on regardless of what you achieve in life, if you remain humble and continue working hard, good things will happen.”

Bullock, a small forward/shooting guard, averaged 10.9 points and a career-high 3.4 rebounds per game with the Knicks last season. He played at UNC from 2010-13, and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2013; he was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Kinston High School in 2010.

