UNCP football season opener at Winston-Salem State canceled

August 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke director of Athletics Dick Christy announced Monday evening that Saturday’s regularly-schedule non-conference tilt at Winston-Salem State has been canceled and will not be made up. The decision was made in accordance with COVID-19 protocols established by both the Mountain East Conference and local public health officials.

The Braves are now set to lift the lid on their newest campaign on September 11 when the club heads to Buckhannon, W.Va., to battle MEC foe West Virginia Wesleyan at Cebe Ross Field. Kickoff has been slated for noon.