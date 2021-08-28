From the fringe

Robeson County Golf Championship set for Sept. 10-12
The 40th annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance will be held from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.
The Championship Division will play on all three tournament days; the Super Senior Division will play on Friday and Saturday; the Regular, Senior, and Ladies divisions will play on Saturday and Sunday.
The entry fee is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for the other divisions, with an entry deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 7. The tournament field is limited to the first 120 entries. Entries must be a legal resident of Robeson County or a member of a golf course in Robeson County. All amateurs 13 and older are eligible for the Championship, Regular and Ladies divisions; entries must be 55 years old to play in the Senior Division, or 65 to play in the Super Senior Division.
Entry forms are available at Pinecrest Country Club; completed entry forms can be mailed to the Robeson County Golf Association, P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359.
The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round for the final round Sunday. Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, and trophies will be given to each division winner. The top finishers will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup match against Cumberland County.
Food and drink will be served on the course during all rounds.
Fairmont Golf Club news
The annual Two-Person Open (formerly Member-Guest) will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. This is a two-person team tournament with Saturday playing best ball and Sunday playing Texas Scramble. Cost of the tournament is $115 per player/$230 per team. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Teams will be pre-flighted. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and for more information.
Ray Lowry and Greg Dial were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a five-stroke victory over Lee Hunt and Mike Graham. The winners of the second flight were Kirk Hamilton and Rick Rogers with Gregory Bryant and Mike Smith taking second place. The third flight was won by Richard Lowry and Marvin Howington with Gene Harrison and W.C. Meares coming in second. Lee Hunt, Greg Dial, Gary Johnson and Gregory Bryant were closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Jeff Broadwell, Kramer Joyce, Vince Powers, and Trevor Sellers were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble, winning in a playoff over Matt Lassiter, Roy Williamson, Jeff Wishart, and Scott Benton. The team of Allen Oliver, Shane Fipps, Ronnie Cox, and Thomas Cain were the second flight winners, with Ray Garris, Steve Cox, Donald Arnette, and Mike Gandley taking second place. Mark Smith and Shane Fipps were closest to the pin winners.
This was the final Thursday Evening Scramble for this season. This tournament will resume next April.
Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 64, Butch Lennon 68, Tommy Davis 70, Jeff Broadwell 70, James Cox 71, Mitch Grier 72, Ricky Hamilton 73, James Thompson 73, Phillip Wallwork 73, John Stanley 73, Kirk Hamilton 74, Mack Kenney 74, Andy Andrews 74, Donald Arnette 74, Wayne Callahan 74, Eddie Butler 74, Mike Gandley 75, Bert Thomas 75 and Mark Madden 76.
Pinecrest senior shootout
Johnny Hunt and Ricky Harris won Thursday’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 66. Lindsey Locklear and William Lowry finished second with a 67.
Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will and D.L. Hunt.
The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]