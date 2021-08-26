Purnell Swett volleyball drops 3-1 decision to Union Pines

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team lost Wednesday’s home nonconference match to Union Pines 3-1.

The Vikings won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-10. Purnell Swett won the third set 25-23 to stay alive before Union Pines clinched the match with a 25-12 fourth-set win.

Alyssa Chmura had eight assists and four digs for Purnell Swett (1-4). Chloe Locklear had eight assists, five kills and 12 digs; Katelynn McMahan had four assists, four kills and seven blocks; and Kayloni Eddings had five kills and five blocks.

The Rams play at St. Pauls Thursday at 6 p.m.

In other local volleyball action Wednesday, Whiteville defeated Fairmont 3-2 after the Golden Tornadoes could not convert a 2-1 lead into a victory.