Local roundup: Lumberton recovers, beats Fairmont volleyball

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Peyton Brooks spikes the ball during Tuesday’s game at Fairmont.
FAIRMONT — The Lumberton volleyball team struggled early in Tuesday’s nonconference match at Fairmont, with the Golden Tornadoes earning a lopsided win in the opening set.
The Pirates answered by winning the next two sets, then the winner-take-all fifth set, to win the match 3-2.
“It was very stressful; communication is our biggest thing we need to work on, and staying up the whole time,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “They get in their heads, they freeze up, but I think we’re getting better at talking each other down and working more as a team on the court.”
Fairmont (0-1) won the opening set 25-11; Lumberton led the second set 19-10 before holding off a Fairmont run to win 25-18.
Lumberton (1-1) led the third set 15-12, Fairmont used a 7-2 run to lead 19-17, and Lumberton netted their own 6-2 run to win the set 25-23.
Fairmont led the fourth set 12-2 before an 11-0 Lumberton run, with the help of Peyton Brooks’ serves, gave the Pirates a 13-12 lead. Fairmont used a 7-0 run later in the set to pull away for a 25-17 win.
Trailing the decisive fifth set 6-4, Brooks’ serves again helped Lumberton, as the Pirates made a 7-0 run for an 11-6 lead. Fairmont closed to 12-10 before Lumberton clinched the match at 15-11.
“We handled the serves (in the first set). I told them from the start what was going to win this game, it was going to be serving and receiving,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “If you take the serve and receiving away, we’re OK. You go back and look at all of those games, they had their top server there and scored a lot of points, and we just couldn’t handle it.”
Dajsha Fields had 14 kills and Xylaija McIver had nine for Fairmont; Alexis Hinson had 19 assists.
The Pirates, who were swept by South Columbus Monday, host Hoke County Wednesday. Fairmont plays Wednesday at Whiteville.
St. Pauls beats Purnell Swett volleyball
The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team earned an in-county win at Purnell Swett in Monday’s season opener, as the Bulldogs defeated the Rams 3-2.
In a back-and-forth match, St. Pauls won the first set 25-12 and Purnell Swett won the second 25-17. The Bulldogs won the third set 25-17 and the Rams won the fourth 25-20. St. Pauls took the fifth set 15-12 to win the match.
Bella Finelli had 20 digs and seven assists for Purnell Swett; Georgia Locklear had four kills and six blocks, Dora Locklear had five aces and four kills and Chloe Locklear had four kills with eight assists.
Purnell Swett won Tuesday’s match at Richmond 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23).
Chloe Locklear had six kills in Tuesday’s game, Georgia Locklear had four aces, Bella Finelli had 10 digs and Jenna Parker had nine digs.
The Rams play Thursday at Union Pines.
St. Pauls lost Tuesday’s home match against Whiteville 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20). The Bulldogs host Westover next Tuesday.
Lumberton wins boys soccer opener
The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 4-1 win over Richmond to start its season Tuesday.
The Pirates scored first before the Raiders made an equalizer in the first half. Lumberton scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second half and never looked back.
Alexis Lopez scored two goals and Jair Santos and Ashton Sumpter had one each for Lumberton; Angel Robles and Jon Carrera each had assists. Goalkeeper Ben Hunt had eight saves for the Pirates.
Lumberton hosts Hoke County on Thursday.